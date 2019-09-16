From roots to cowboy boots, St. George Lions’ Dixie Roundup Rodeo set to celebrate 85 years of tradition

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Held annually at the historic Dixie Sunbowl in downtown St. George, the Dixie Roundup rodeo is among Southern Utah’s most beloved family traditions. For local cowgirls, cowboys and young mutton busters, it’s their time to shine.

Now entering its 85th year, the rodeo is set for Sept. 19-21 from 6-11 p.m. nightly, with bareback riding, team roping, saddle bronc, tie-down roping, girl’s barrel racing, steer racing and bull riding. And don’t forget the mutton busting fun for the kids.

The annual roundup, an event approved by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy’s Association, is hosted by the St. George Lions Club and has become a big event for the community over the years. Rodeo parade organizer Wade Milne told St. George News that rodeo attendees can expect an exciting show in 2019.

“St. George roots and cowboy boots — come celebrate with the St. George Lions Club and the community,” Milne said. “We donate everything back to the community. … We’ve got a great show. We always have some great competitors at the rodeo.”

As with previous roundups, opening night on Sept. 19 is “kids night.” It’s a great time to bring out the entire brood, and families can save a lot of money on tickets because children age 11 and under get in free.

Early ticket sales for general and reserved seating will begin on Saturday at the St. George Lions building at the north end of the Dixie Sunbowl. Tickets will also be available all week Sept.16-21 from 9 a.m.to 4 p.m.

General admission tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children ages 3-11. Kids 2 years old and younger get in for free — just as long as they sit on mom and dad’s lap.

Reserved seating is available for $17 but must be purchased ahead of time. Tickets can be purchased using a credit card by calling 435-673-3301.

As with previous years, there will be a parade on the Saturday of that rodeo weekend. The parade route starts on Tabernacle Street near 200 West in St. George at 9 a.m.

“Get to the parade while it’s nice and cool outside,” Milne said.

For more information about the 2019 Dixie Roundup Rodeo, check their website, email rodeo@stgeorgelions.com or call the rodeo hotline at 435-673-3301.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

Event details

What: 85th annual St. George Lion’s Dixie Roundup Rodeo.

When: Thursday-Saturday, Sept., 19-21. 6-11 p.m. |Parade, Saturday, 9 a.m.

Where: Dixie Sunbowl, 150 S. 400 East, St. George.

Information: Website, Facebook | Telephone: 435-673-3301 .

