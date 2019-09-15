Snow Canyon to host ‘Lava Land’ geology event

The cinder cone volcano in full view, St. George, Utah, circa summer 2014 | Photo by Hollie Reina, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The public is invited to visit Snow Canyon State Park for a family-friendly event on Saturday to learn about cinder cones and how lava has shaped the park’s geology.

The event will consist of a “Lava Land” educational geology activity.

Participants will join park staff for an explosive afternoon discussing cinder cones and how lava flows have shaped the canyon. Those in attendance will gain a deeper understanding of the park as they discuss the canyon’s volcanic past, according to a press release.

The event will begin at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Space for the event is limited and registration is required. All Snow Canyon programs are free and open to the public. To request more information, register for a program or receive a list of upcoming activities, contact the park at (435) 628-2255.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.