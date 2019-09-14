Dixie Regional Medical Center doctors perform their first robotic surgery

Savannah Fitting, Dr. Bryant Whiting and Dr. Thomas Brinton prepare the da Vinci surgical system for use at Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Dixie Regional Medical Center, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Doctors at Dixie Regional Medical Center successfully completed their first surgery using a new robotic surgical system this week, which will be used in minimally invasive surgeries.

“We are excited to announce that this week we successfully completed several surgeries using robotics,” DRMC Administrator Mitch Cloward said. “We recently completed installation of a new surgical system to help perform minimally invasive surgeries and improve care.”

Surgeons began using the new da Vinci surgical system on September 11. The system will be used in many minimally invasive surgical procedures in urology, general surgery, gynecology, otolaryngology (ear, nose and throat) and many others.

Doctors at DRMC are excited about the new technology and added benefit for patients.

“The da Vinci instruments offer a much greater range of motion during surgery,” Dr. Bryant Whiting, a urologist with Intermountain Healthcare, said. “They move like your wrist does, rotating in all different directions. Traditional laparoscopic instruments can be much more restrictive, moving up and down or from side to side.”

The da Vinci vision system also delivers highly magnified, 3D high-definition views of the surgical area. The instrument size makes it possible for surgeons to operate through one or a few small incisions.

“Using da Vinci makes surgery less invasive and the positioning of the patient is more comfortable,” Whiting said. “That translates into less pain, less blood loss, and ultimately, quicker recovery.”

Not everyone, however, is a candidate for robotic surgery. The da Vinci will be used for prostatectomy, hernia repair, stomach, bladder, kidney and intestine surgery, ear, nose and throat surgery, female pelvic floor reconstruction and other gynecological procedures.

The public is invited to learn more about the robotic surgery at a free LiVe Well Health Fair at the Dixie Regional Health and Performance Center on Sept. 28 from 9 a.m. to noon.

A model of the da Vinci system will be available at the fair for attendees to experiment with get a feel for how the surgeon uses it during surgery. The fair is free and features dozens of other screenings, demonstrations and informational booths.

For more information about the LiVe Well Health Fair, call 435-251-2159.

