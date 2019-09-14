St. George Area Chamber president announces resignation

Composite image. St. George city skyline, Utah, July 2016, with undated inset photo of St. George Area Chamber of Commerce President Pam Palermo | Skyline photo by Mori Kessler, St. George News; inset photo courtesy of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, St. George News

WASHINGTON CITY — Pam Palermo, President and CEO of the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce, has announced that she will step down from her position in January 2020, after the chamber’s annual gala celebration.

“I have enjoyed my time here,” Palermo wrote in a letter of resignation. “I love the people and the Greater Zion community. My husband and I have decided to move to the next chapter of our lives.”

Palermo has served the chamber for five years. According to a news release issued by the chamber, her leadership in the Women’s Influence Center has helped “countless women discover and develop strong business skills.” The chamber’s Young Professionals arm has also grown to record membership numbers and activity.

During her tenure, Palermo championed local economic development, helping found and sponsor the region’s first CAIRN symposium, designed to converge science, technology, engineering and entrepreneurship. She has served on numerous boards and committees, including the World Trade Center Utah Board and the Huntsman World Senior Games Board. She is a military veteran and serves as financial officer for American Legion Post 90.

“Pam Palermo has been like rocket fuel for the chamber of commerce,” Niki Hancock, board chair of the St. George Area Chamber, said in the press release. “In her tenure here, she has had a singular vision of elevating the opportunities and experiences of our business community and has worked with uncommon drive towards these ends.

“Her impact has been felt and we wish her continued happiness and success. Her husband, John, has also contributed an incredible amount of support to the chamber’s efforts, and their presence will truly be missed by many.”

The board of directors will initiate a search for Palermo’s successor in the coming weeks.

