Region 9 volleyball recap: Desert Hills remains undefeated through week 2

ST. GEORGE — Desert Hills remains the only undefeated team left in Region 9 volleyball through week 2, as Hurricane lost to Canyon View. Hurricane won their second game of the week against Dixie in five sets, which keeps them at second place in the region.

Tuesday’s games

Canyon View 3, Hurricane 1

At Canyon View, the Lady Falcons defeated the Hurricane Lady Tigers for their second straight region victory. Canyon View won the first two games 25-18 and 25-23, only to falter in the third game, losing 25-16. The Lady Falcons bounced back to capture the fourth game 25-21 and take the match.

“When they get down, they pick themselves up and fight to the end,” Canyon View head coach Monica Jensen said of her team afterward. “We made a few adjustments and they picked it up.”

Jensen mentioned the play of senior Kaylee Wadsworth, particularly on the back row, as being instrumental to the win. “She did amazing, and I was so proud of her,” Jensen said as she also praised the Lady Falcons as a team.

“They’re executing well and their heart is in the game,” she said. “I couldn’t be more proud.”

— written by Jeff Richards

Crimson Cliffs 3, Snow Canyon 2

In what would become a back-and-forth battle between Crimson Cliffs and Snow Canyon, the Mustangs came out on top, winning the game in five sets, 3-2.

Snow Canyon jumped on Crimson Cliffs in the first set, winning 25-13. With a number of passing errors and serve-receive errors on both sides, Crimson Cliffs head coach Alexa Mansfield said she was not happy with her team’s performance.

“The first set was really bad. We had 21 unforced errors, which means that we gave them that first game,” Mansfield said. “The second game, I told them, ‘We’re on our home court. We should be playing better than that.'”

After Mansfield’s team speech, the Mustangs came out energized in the second set, winning the set 25-22.

Crimson Cliffs won the third set 25-18, but Snow Canyon battled back and won an exciting fourth set 25-23. With the game tied 2-2 going into the fifth set, the energy inside the gym at Crimson Cliffs was almost palpable.

The Mustangs won the fifth set 15-8, winning the game as the student section rushed onto the floor to celebrate.

“In the fifth set, we hit a .220, we served 6 aces in 15 points and we passed a 2.2,” Mansfield said. “If we can play like we played in the fifth set, then we will be great.”

With regards to improvements before their next Region 9 game, Snow Canyon head coach Markay Thorkelson said the team needs to “be ready to play every point and play when our backs are against the wall, when there’s pressure on.”

Desert Hills 3, Pine View 0

Desert Hills traveled to Pine View and swept the Panthers 3-0. With the win, the Thunder moved to 3-0 in region play and are the only undefeated team left after Hurricane lost to Canyon View.

The Thunder won the first set 25-19, the second set 25-13 and the third set 25-18. This was Desert Hills’s second straight sweep in region play.

Senior team captain Kami Bliss led the team with 10 kills, while Emma Jacobsen and Bliss had 8 digs each, team highs.

Cedar 3, Dixie 2

Cedar traveled south to take on Dixie and won in five sets.

Dixie jumped out to an early lead on Cedar and won the first set, but Cedar would respond, winning the second set 25-20. Dixie would win the third set 25-21, but Cedar would push a deciding fifth set after taking the fourth set 25-20.

In the fifth, Cedar would win 15-10, giving them the victory, three sets to two.

Thursday’s games

Snow Canyon 3, Canyon View 0

Snow Canyon responded after a tough loss on Tuesday, taking down the visiting Falcons from Canyon View. Canyon View was previously undefeated.

The Warriors took the first set 25-20, which would be the closest margin of the night. The second set would end with a score of 25-15, and the third set would be 25-16, both in favor of Snow Canyon.

With the win, Snow Canyon moves up to 2-2 in region play, while Canyon View drops to 2-1.

Desert Hills 3, Crimson Cliffs 0

Desert Hills would once again sweep their opponent, except this time it was Crimson Cliffs.

The first set was tight, with the Thunder winning 25-19, but Crimson Cliffs would wake up in the second set, just as they had earlier in the week against Snow Canyon.

The second set would go back and forth, with Desert Hills holding on to win 27-25. After losing the second set, Crimson Cliffs would run out of gas, losing the third set 25-6.

Chloe Bunker led Crimson Cliffs with 9 kills, while Kami Bliss once again led the Thunder with 14 kills.

Desert Hills continues on as the only undefeated team left in Region 9 volleyball and swept their opponent for the third straight game.

Cedar 3, Pine View 0

Cedar took down Pine View in an away game, sweeping the Panthers 3-0. The Reds won the first set 25-16, but Pine View would not go down quietly.

They battled with Cedar in the second set, with Cedar eventually winning 25-22. The Panthers would do the same in the third set, although it would ultimately end in a Cedar win, with the third set score being 25-23.

Dixie 2, Hurricane 3

Dixie pushed Hurricane to five sets on their home court, but the Tigers would win 3-2.

The Flyers won the first two sets, but Hurricane would come back and win both the third and fourth sets by a score of 25-15 and 25-19, respectively.

In the deciding fifth set, Hurricane would use their home court to their advantage and win 15-11, giving them the victory.

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

