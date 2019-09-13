Region 9 soccer recap: Snow Canyon still atop region after 2 shutout wins

Cedar at Snow Canyon, girls soccer, St. George, Utah, Sept. 10, 2019 | Photo by Dave Larson, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The following are short recaps of this week’s Region 9 soccer games:

Makeup games

Canyon View 3, Dixie 2

At Canyon View, the Lady Falcons defeated Dixie 3-2 on Sept. 6 in a game that had started 24 hours earlier but was postponed due to lightning. The Falcons were up 2-1 with 26 minutes left in the first half when the game was called. Within a minute or two of play resuming on Friday afternoon, Dixie scored on a penalty kick to tie the game. However, Canyon View answered with what proved to be the game-winner before halftime, as neither team scored in the second half. Maddy Roberts scored twice for Canyon View, while Maizee Hallows had two assists, and Addison Newman added a goal and an assist.

Desert Hills 2, Cedar 1

At Cedar City, the Desert Hills Lady Thunder outlasted Cedar 2-1 on Monday afternoon. The game had been halted in a scoreless tie on Thursday, Sept. 5, but Desert Hills pulled ahead with a goal by Maia Perry early in the second half to take a 2-1 lead. Molly Haslem scored Desert Hills’ first goal, while Logann Laws had scored Cedar’s first goal. The Lady Reds nearly tied the game in the final minutes with a nicely placed breakaway kick, but offsides was called on the play.

Tuesday’s games

Crimson Cliffs 5, Dixie 1

The winless Mustangs got their first ever Region 9 win, and by a big margin. Crimson Cliffs scored four goals in the first half, all while holding Dixie to none. In the second half, both teams would score one goal, and the final score was 5-1 in favor of the Mustangs. Millie Faldmo, Alliy Blanchard and Ashley Cuevas would all score one goal, while sophomore Belle Meadows scored two goals for Crimson Cliffs.

Desert Hills 3, Canyon View 1

The Thunder picked up their second win of the week at home against Canyon View. Both teams would go scoreless in the first half, but the second half saw an explosion of offense by Desert Hills. The Thunder scored all three of their goals in the second half, holding Canyon View to only one, which led to a final score of 3-1 in favor of Desert Hills.

Pine View 2, Hurricane 1

Pine View hosted Hurricane, and came away with the victory after both teams were scoreless in the first half. The Panthers scored two goals in the second half while the Tigers only scored one, with the final score being 2-1.

Snow Canyon 3, Cedar 0

Snow Canyon would continue as the top ranked team in the region, taking down Cedar 3-0 in an away contest. Senior Grace Fisher had a goal, while senior Heidi Smith had a pair of goals. Snow Canyon’s goalie Megan Rodgers would get the shutout, making it the Warriors’ third straight shutout performance.

Thursday’s games

Cedar 5, Canyon View 3

At Cedar, the Lady Reds got two first-half goals from Kelsi Oldroyd as Cedar and Canyon View were deadlocked 3-3 at halftime. Early in the second half, Cedar goalkeeper Denim Henkel went out of the game with a knee injury after colliding with a Canyon View player. Oldroyd then switched ends and took Henkel’s spot at keeper, holding the Lady Falcons scoreless the final 40 minutes of the contest.

“I knew as soon as Denim went down that I was going to have to step up, because at the first of the season I thought I was going to be playing goalie all season,” Oldroyd said afterward. “I just knew I had to step in and play on defense for the rest of the half.”

Oldroyd credited her teammates’ defense for helping her out the second half, particularly the play of senior Sierra Allan. “She’s amazing at defense,” Oldroyd said.

Logann Laws scored the go-ahead goal on a breakaway to put Cedar up 4-3 with about 19 minutes left, after which Emily Schuh added an insurance goal several minutes later. Also scoring for Cedar was Lexi Bird, who scored in between Oldroyd’s two first-half goals.

Cedar played shorthanded one player for most of the game, due to a player receiving a red card from the referee following a collision in front of Canyon View’s goal in the first half.

Desert Hills 1, Hurricane 0

After a scoreless first half, the Lady Thunder pulled out a 1-0 win over Hurricane, with Sienna Gargano netting the lone score of the game and Desert Hills goalkeeper Kenna Decastro posting the shutout.

Dixie 1, Pine View 0

After losing to winless Crimson Cliffs in their second game of the week, the Flyers bounced back with a 1-0 win over Pine View. Senior Lacee Durant scored the lone goal for Dixie, which was assisted by junior Taylor Roberts. Both the Flyers and the Panthers went scoreless in the second half, and Durant’s goal in the first half would give Dixie the advantage.

Snow Canyon 1, Crimson Cliffs 0

Snow Canyon, the number one team in the region, and defending state champion, would match up against Crimson Cliffs at Dixie State to end this week of Region 9 soccer play.

Snow Canyon would score one goal in the first half, scored by Sara Hart and assisted by Tylei Jensen. The Warriors missed plenty of opportunities and coach Kenneth Kunde was not happy with his team’s play in the victory.

“Super sloppy. I don’t know where the kid’s heads were tonight, but that was not how we’ve played soccer the last four or five games. I thought we turned the ball over way too much today. I thought we passed more to red than to white.”

Crimson Cliffs head coach Andy Yergensen has seen a lot of development from his team.

“A lot of these teams that we are playing are more skilled and experienced,” said Yergensen. “Even tonight, Snow Canyon is such a dangerous team. Our defense is coming together. We try not to pack it in and play too much defense like we did early, and it helps us a little bit. But wow, that Snow Canyon team is very tough.”

Snow Canyon controlled the game through the first half, but late in the game, Crimson Cliffs started to apply some pressure to the Warriors. The Mustangs had some good looks around the net, and almost evened the score at one goal a piece.

“We let them hang around, and gave a few opportunities away early. Anything can happen in soccer, and you almost saw one of those there at the end,” said Kunde. “They came out really hard in the second half, and they took advantage of us giving them some balls, and created some good chances.”

“We went to two forwards,” said Yergensen. “I think the second half we came out with a little bit more energy, and that’s what helped us provide the pressure, then hopefully we go towards the goal instead of just playing defense.”

Sophomore Ellie Nielsen continues to be a big piece of the Mustangs, even receiving the nickname, “the monster.” She stopped a penalty kick early, and had a number of key saves in the loss.

“There was at least four times where she had to come out and either pick up the ball or stop somebody, so I thought she did great,” said Yergensen. “She stopped a PK early as well.”

For Snow Canyon, goalie Megan Rodgers had another shutout, which makes it the fourth straight shutout for the Warriors. Their team will look to improve before they play against Desert Hills next week.

“We knew region was going to be really tough this year, the teams have really come together, and it’s just competitive,” said Kunde. “You see that all the way through, games are close, it’s not predictable. If we can play well and get a good seed with those RPI rankings, and clean up some of those things towards the end, I think we’ve got the personnel to make a pretty good run in the tournament.”

Coach Kunde’s team will move on with a win, but he knows that his team can perform better.

“It was tough to watch them play that way, because I know our girls can play better than what they did today. For the most part, it’s a win. You take the points, you learn from it and move forward.”

Region 9 standings (as of Sept. 13)

Snow Canyon 6-1 (7-1-1) Desert Hills 5-2 (5-5) Cedar City 4-3 (5-4) Pine View 4-3 (5-4) Hurricane 3-3-1 (4-4-1) Dixie 2-4-1 (2-6-1) Canyon View 2-5 (4-5) Crimson Cliffs 1-6 (1-8)

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this story.

