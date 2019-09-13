Region 9 golf recap: Crimson Cliffs wins at Hurricane; host Tigers take 2nd

HURRICANE — The Hurricane Tigers hosted this week’s Region 9 boys golf match, staged at Sky Mountain Golf Course on Thursday afternoon. While the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs were the runaway winners for the sixth straight week, the host Tigers finished in second place, just two strokes ahead of third-place Desert Hills.

Leading the way for Crimson Cliffs was Lucas Schone, who fired a four-under-par 68. Ashton Davison shot a 72 for the Mustangs, who were rounded out by Curtis Matheson and Ty Felt’s scorecards of 77 apiece, for a total team score of 294.

Leading the way for second-place Hurricane was Bryson Anderson, who also shot a 77, tying him with Matheson and Felt for fifth-best score overall. The Tigers posted a team score of 324.

The third-place Desert Hills Thunder shot 326 as a team, led by freshman Boston Dixon’s 76 and Dalton Musgrave’s 78.

Led by Kaden Koch’s 81, the fourth-place Pine View Panthers shot a team score of 330.

Following is a complete listing of this week’s team scores:

Region 9 boys golf results, Sept. 12 match at Sky Mountain

Crimson Cliffs 294. Hurricane 324. Desert Hills 326. Pine View 330. Snow Canyon 345. Cedar 354. Canyon View 367. Dixie 392.

Next week’s region match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday at Cedar Ridge Golf Course in Cedar City, with the Cedar Reds hosting.

