What’s on the Menu: TwentyFive Main | Sponsored by Camping World

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Americans love their sweet treats, but in recent years, cupcakes – delicious, beautiful and sized only for one – have become the new secret yummy obsession.

On this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke can’t resist the temptation any longer and heads down to TwentyFive Main in St. George in search of the perfect cupcake to try and satisfy his craving.

“Cupcakes. Need I say more? I’ve been excited to come this place forever,” Demke said.

Join Sheldon in search of the perfect cupcake in Episode 45 of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

Cupcake maker Lori Legg said they bake hundreds of cupcakes everyday, for everyone’s taste. She said she loves decorating them and joked that she actually has “more than one favorite.” Right now, her favorites are coconut, Butterfinger, chocolate and strawberry cream.

“I love decorating cupcakes. I do each one of them a little different — make them mix and match,” she said. “Whether it’s for a wedding or little boy’s birthday, it’s kinda fun.”

At TwentyFive Main it’s not just about the cupcakes, but owner-operator Jason Legg said they are hard to stay away from. Each one is made from scratch with the help from his mom who helps out in the store.

“You can’t go wrong with cupcakes. We try to come up with seasonal flavors and have them available all-day long for people to come enjoy,” he said.

Also of note at the restaurant are many items for breakfast, a wide selection of drinks, including Italian sodas, and a lunch and dinner menu as well.

“We serve a variety of different foods from pastas to pizza, salads, breakfast items, omelettes — but we’re famous for our cupcakes,” Jason Legg said. “We’ve got a full espresso menu and we’d just love to have customers come in and give them the best experience we can possible.”

They use fresh ingredients for everything, he said. The Denver fritata, a customer favorite, has ham, mushrooms, red peppers, onions, salt and pepper, cream and fresh eggs mixed up in a bowl and then baked in the oven until it comes out nice and fluffy. And while he said he might be a little biased, of all the French toast Jason Legg has eaten, he thinks their scratch-made mix is pretty good.

“We like to top it with fresh fruits, candied pecans, even some good whipped cream and maple syrup.”

Conveniently located in downtown St. George’s historic district at 25 N. Main St., the restaurant has been in business 10 years, and the unique area brings a “melting pot” of both walking tourists and regular locals. Legg said he thinks it’s a perfect spot to be in, adding that it’s a great relief during spring and summer to take a break and sit under the misters outside anytime they are open. Even people just walking by slow down as they pass just to take a break from the heat for a minute.

TwentyFive Main is located at 25 N. Main Street. Check out their website here.

What’s on the Menu: 25 Main | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

25 Main | Website | Facebook | Location: 25 N. Main St., St. George (click for map) | Hours: Open at 8 a.m. until 9 p.m., Monday-Thursday, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday, noon to 8 p.m., closed Sunday | Telephone: 435-628-7110

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.