Ask a Local Expert: How can I clean my vehicle’s window tint to ensure longevity?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Southern Utah’s heat can be brutal, especially on cars and trucks. Installing tinted window film is a great way to protect your vehicle from the sun’s damaging rays.

Beyond just installing window tint, Blas Galvan, an auto glass technician at Jones Paint & Glass, says it’s just as important to clean and care for the tinting properly in order to extend its life.

Window tint can help enhance and protect your long-term investment. It keeps the vehicle’s interior looking pristine, blocking up to 99% of the sun’s harmful ultraviolet rays. To keep it looking good and effective, Galvan advises against using cleaners that contain ammonia, which can make window film turn purple.

“Just using simple water and paper towels should easily clean the windows and get the job done,” he said, “and the first thing you should do is clean any dirt, smudges or fingerprints.”

Galvan cautions that more aggressive cleaners and fluids can cause peeling around the edges.

He said over time, bubbles can also appear in the film. While there are several ways to correct the problem, if it happens often, it may be time to consider having the film replaced.

