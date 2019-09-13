Nicole Rene Grisier

September 13, 2019

Sept. 23, 1988 – Sept. 9, 2019

Nicole “Nikki” Rene Grisier completed her mission on earth at the age of 30 Sept. 9, 2019, in St. George, Utah. Nikki was born Sept. 23, 1988, in Upland, California to Jeffrey Leo Grisier and Susan Rae Proctor Grisier. She grew up in Rialto and Rancho Cucamonga, California, before moving to Santa Clara as a teenager.

As a young person, she excelled in gymnastics, dance, water polo and softball. She attended Etiwanda and Snow Canyon High Schools. Everyone who had the opportunity of being in her presence was mesmerized by her bright smile, beautiful spirit and big heart. The room would light up when she was in it. She had a fierce love for her family and friends who loved her back.

She acknowledged her son Mack (4) as her greatest accomplishment. He is her greatest gift to his father and her family.

Nicole is survived by her mother, Susan, and her father, Jeff; her son, Mack Steven Jace Dunton; brother, Nathan Ryan Grisier; sisters, Noelle Taylor Grisier and Natalie Rose Grisier; grandparents, Barbara “Joy” Proctor Kemp, D’Arcy and Okalene Grisier; and her aunts, uncles and cousins, all of whom will desperately miss her.

Her family would like to thank all who contributed support and care to her, including the doctors and therapists involved in her treatment.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Nikki’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

