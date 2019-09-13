July 23, 1937 – Sept. 6, 2019

Mary Loueen Anderson, 82, passed away Sept. 6, 2019. She was born to Mary and Eldon Fuller on July 23, 1937, in Cedar City, Utah.

Loueen (she went by Loueen her whole life), graduated from Brigham Young University with a BS in Secondary Education. She worked as a secretary at various times in her life, but her greatest career was homemaker and mother.

She treasured her membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She participated in the Hill Cumorah Pageant in Palmyra, New York. She served a 2-year mission in Sweden. She cherished her time as secretary for then Apostle Gordon B. Hinckley. She served in the library and the Primary, Young Women’s and Relief Society organizations.

Her passion was family history. She was serving a mission as a Family History Consultant, at the Saint George Family Search Center, at the time of her passing. She like to remind her posterity that she wants no empty chairs in heaven.

She was sealed to Marc Wright Anderson on May 10, 1963 in the Manti, Utah Temple. She was blessed with eight children. They raised their family in Bountiful, Utah; Blythe, California; and Washington, Utah.

She loved to garden and enjoyed being outdoors. She liked hiking with her children and grandchildren. She traveled all over the world with friends and family. One of her greatest memories was a return trip to Sweden, the homeland of her ancestors. She made new friends wherever she traveled and loved the friends she traveled with.

She loved to serve others and frequently opened her home to those in need. She cherished the friendships she made with those that shared her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Marc, son, James, and her parents. She is survived by her children and their spouses, Bill, Susan (David) McKelleb, Phillip (Tracy), Paul (Tracy), David (Kirsten), Mary (Greg) Henrie, Jamie, her brothers E. Keith (Charlene) Fuller, Terry (Linda) Fuller, sisters Karen Fuller, Shauna Fuller, 24 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Washington 8th Ward Chapel, 446 East Magnum Road, Washington, Utah. Visitations Friday evening from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah and on Saturday, prior to services, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the chapel. She will be buried in the Washington City, Utah Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221. Please visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.