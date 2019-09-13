Feb. 3, 1952 – Sept. 10, 2019

Cynthia Burgess Alldredge, 67, returned home to our Father in Heaven Sept. 10, 2019. She was born Feb. 3, 1952 to Clive and Joan Palmer Burgess. She is the oldest child and only daughter with four younger brothers.

Cindy grew up in St. George, Utah. She attended West Elementary, Woodward Junior High, Dixie High School and Dixie College. In high school, she was active in Spanish Club, German Club and Pep Club. Cindy enjoyed learning and school. She had a very close group of fun-loving friends that made her world very fun. She loved her graduating class and was very active in keeping them in touch with each other.

Cindy was active in church throughout her life. As an adult in church, she taught Primary, Sunday School, Relief Society and subbed in Seminary. She served as Primary President and Relief Society Counselor several times. She served a 3-year mission for the LDS Family History Center, then joined her husband Mike on a full-time mission in the Ohio Columbus Mission from November 2016 to July 2018. She loved her missions and helping people. Earlier in life, she worked in the extraction program to ensure records were available to everyone.

Cindy loved Genealogy and ran several websites to share family and county information. She loved to take old journals from ancestors and transcribe them into books so that all could read them. Cindy loved to make cloth dolls, she entered them into contests and made them for shows and special occasions. They are all beautiful and unique.

She loved her family’s ranch and spent as much time as possible there until leaving St. George. When she came back to visit, she always wanted to be there. It was a very special place to her.

In 1988, she moved to Kirkland, Washington, and in 1999, to Snohomish, Washington. She loved the beauty of the Northwest and loved her yard with her Koi, flowers and plants.

Cindy loved to travel and take genealogy focused trips; she went many times to see the places and circumstances where her ancestors lived. She recently took a bucket-list trip where she was able to go to the Isle of Man and see the places she had spent her life studying.

Cindy and the love-of-her-life, Mike, had a love story that inspired all of us. They were a true example of unconditional love. Many people have reached out to us to share their stories of how they were helped and welcomed into their world and given love when they needed it.

The defining characteristic of Cindy’s life was love. She loved people, adventures, learning, creating and, most of all, her family. She was incredibly intelligent and wanted to be a force to teach and make a difference in all things. She was an early adopter with technology and was always learning the “newest thing.” She was a reader and instilled a love of reading in her family. She taught us about the world, one story at a time.

She is survived by her husband, Michael; parents, Clive and Joan (Palmer) Burgess; brothers: Joe (Beverly), Ed (Lori), Keith (Ila), and Mark (Kathy); her children: Travis (Cassie) Alldredge, Nikki Alldredge, Dani (Travas) Walker, Erin (Tyler) Nicolaysen, and Adam Alldredge; grandchildren: Tanner (Milee) Walkredge, Alex (Jeff) Lioto, Kaitlyn (Luke) Cerasuolo, Emily Alldredge, Tiara Walker, Josie Alldredge, Chiana Walker, and Jazmin Nicolaysen; and great-grandchildren: Ryder Alldredge, Lorelei Cerasuolo, Atticus Walkredge, and Eliana Lioto. She is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Teagan Walker.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 11 a.m., with a visitation prior at 10 a.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah. Interment will follow services in the St. George City Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.