Crash involving serious injury results in arrest of Hurricane man for alleged DUI

ST. GEORGE — A Hurricane man accused of fleeing from a crash that left a driver injured and unconscious has been charged with driving under the influence of alcohol.

Thomas Urda, 58, faces two third-degree felonies, including one count of DUI with serious bodily injury and one count of failing to remain at the scene of a crash crash with serious injury.

The charges stem from a two-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday shortly before 8 p.m. at 3700 W. State Street in Hurricane. Police arrived to find an unconscious driver in one of the vehicles, while the second vehicle was no longer at the scene.

In the meantime, a witness called 911 and provided the location of the other driver, later identified as Urda, who allegedly left the scene.

Officers canvassing the area located the suspect as he was walking to his residence. According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Urda admitted to leaving the scene of the crash and being the driver of the second vehicle.

Police say he appeared to be “swaying” with bloodshot eyes and admitted to consuming alcohol.

He was given a field sobriety test, which he failed, according to police. Officers at the scene of the crash also allegedly found an open container of alcohol in his car.

Urda was taken into custody and transported to Purgatory Correctional Facility.

In addition to the felony charges, he was also charged with misdemeanor counts of failure to give name and assistance at an accident and open container of alcohol in a vehicle on the highway, along with an infraction for never obtaining a driver’s license.

As of Friday, he remains in jail on $10,061 bail.

