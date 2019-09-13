Jan. 2, 1944 – Sept. 6, 2019

Barbara (Busic) Williams was born Jan. 2, 1944 in Turlock, California to Ella Mae and Carl Foster Bacon.

At 17 years old she married Dan Busic on Christmas day 1960 in Tijuana, Mexico. They quickly began a family. Barbara was the perfect example of a wife and mother, as she cooked her famous lasagna, meat loaf and memorable birthday cakes. She taught her children all the life skills and education that they needed, this being amazing because she herself did not finish school so she could be home caring for her own handicapped mother by feeding her meals, helping her walk and pin curling her hair.

Barbara and Dan produced five beautiful children. Barbara sewed much of their clothing and meticulously refinished and upholstered worn furniture while keeping an immaculate home. In 1972, they moved from Las Vegas to Cedar City, Utah, where Barbara’s skills continued to grow from learning canning, gardening and quilting. In the summer of 1979 Barbara and Dan moved their family to St. George, Utah. Sometime later she started working in the bakery at Smith’s, a job she loved and made many friends. A very new experience, as she had only known the mastery of a home maker.

In 2004 her husband Dan passed away. Barbara spent lonely years until she met Roger Williams and fell deeply in love with his good looks, charm and wonderful smile. In 2012 they married and spent time traveling and going for walks. Watching them together was like reading a chapter in a love story. Roger loved holding her hand and doting over her. He made her feel beautiful.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Roger; five children, Shereen (Pete) Peterson, Karen Lambert, Darlene (Larry) Rutherford, the favorite son Ron (Shauna) Busic and Brenda Harrison; forty grandchildren; thirty-nine great grandchildren, with two more on the way.

Preceded in death by her husband, Dan Busic; grandson, Craig Matheson; sons-in-law, Lance Grillo, Billy Lucero, Clark Harrison and Chuck Alvillar.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 11 a.m. at the chapel on 1610 North Dixie Downs Road, St. George, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the services Saturday, September 14, from 9-10:45 a.m. at the chapel. Interment at St George City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Pine View Mortuary.