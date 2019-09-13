Fire crews respond to morning vehicle fire in Desert Hills

Written by Ryann Richardson
September 13, 2019

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department responded to a vehicle fire near Desert Hills High School just before 9 a.m. Friday.

Fire crews extinguish a vehicle fire near Desert Hills High School with an attack line, St. George, Utah, Sept. 13, 2019 | Photo by Ryann Richardson, St. George News

Students walked through clouds of smoke on their way to school as fire crews arrived on scene to find a Hyundai Sonata in flames, the fire originating in the engine compartment.

According to Battalion Chief Ken Guard, the owner of the vehicle was leaving for work when she started the car and noticed smoke. A St. George Police officer was driving past when he noticed the flames and stopped to provide assistance, using a nearby garden hose in an attempt to extinguish the fire.

Once fire crews arrived on scene, they were able to gain access to the engine compartment and use an attack line to douse the flames.

After speaking with the owner, Guard said an electrical issue appears to be the cause of the fire. The vehicle hasn’t experienced any prior mechanical issues, according to the owner, but the fire could have been a result of the starter or solenoid, Guard asserted.

No injuries were reported.

