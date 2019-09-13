New Utah prison facing higher costs, delayed opening in 2022

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new state prison originally expected to be completed by the end of 2020 will be smaller, more expensive and open later.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports state officials said Friday that the prison being built in western Salt Lake City is expected to cost about 20% more than the original estimate of $650 million.

Utah Department of Administrative Services Deputy Director Marilee Richins said costs for labor and materials have been higher than anticipated.

Richins said inmates will begin moving from the Draper prison in January 2022, up to 18 months later than planned.

3,534 inmates are currently housed at the aging prison in Draper.

Richins also said the new prison will reduce the number of beds from 4,000 to 3,600 to control costs.