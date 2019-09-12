Pine View quarterback Macloud Crowton has state title dreams

Macloud Crowton jogs to the sideline after a touchdown, St George, Utah, Sept. 6, 2019 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Pine View high school quarterback Macloud Crowton has been tearing it up in Region 9 play. He had 1 touchdown and 302 yards against Cedar, a game in which he completed 21 of 39 passes with an overall quarterback rating of 77.1, his lowest of the season, according to Maxpreps.

He followed that game up with a monster outing against Canyon View, which ended in a 59-14 victory for Pine View. He completed 25 of 34 passes against Canyon View and finished the game with 421 yards and 6 touchdowns.

Crowton is not complacent with his performance in the first two games though.

“I felt like these past two games we’ve been performing really well,” he said. “I’m still trying to get my completion percentage up. Like my dad told me, to win games I need to complete at least 65% of my passes. I need to get better with my feet, because sometimes I can be lazy with my feet and mess up the timing.”

When it comes to his father, it’s more than just advice from the stands. Crowton said he has an advantage in the fact that his dad is right there on the sideline as his offensive coordinator. Gary Crowton is a longtime college coach, and before coaching at Pine View, he won a national championship with Louisiana State University in 2007 and served as the head coach at BYU.

The high school senior said he definitely appreciates having his father coach him.

“It’s very special,” he said. “I get a special advantage that most high school players don’t get, and I try to use that to compete and take advantage of it.”

However, he also made sure to mention that football isn’t always the focus in the Crowton household.

“Yeah, of course. He’s just a normal ordinary dad at home,” he said. “A lot of it is still football, but I like talking football. There are plenty of times where we don’t talk football, and we’ll just eat dinner, watch a movie and hang out with our family.”

Having grown up around the sport – and a coach – Crowton is a student of the game. He loves to study it.

“Yes, I watch a lot of film,” he said.

There is a reason why you see him picking apart defenses in Region 9 every Friday night, he is consistently trying to get better, something which Pine View coach Raymond Hosner has noticed. Hosner has spoken highly of his quarterback all season.

“He’s probably by far one of the best quarterbacks that have come through Pine View, and we’ve had some good ones,” Hosner said. “He spent the last offseason working out four days a week with me, perfecting his throwing, his throwing motion and his accuracy. It’s paid off, you don’t see many balls thrown poorly this year. His ability to learn and be coachable is amazing.”

When asked about the expectations for himself and his team, the Pine View quarterback was quick to respond.

“I feel like we have the potential to go win a state championship,” Crowton said. “For me, I’m just trying to win. I don’t think about stats during the games, It’s just fun to look at after the game. It’s not my priority to get good stats, I just want to win.”

Crowton also spoke highly of his teammates.

“Our offensive line does a great job giving me enough time, and the receivers are great at getting open,” said Crowton. ”We study a lot of film, and have a really good scheme drawn up for us. We just go out there and try to execute it.”

Hosner would agree. He noted Crowton’s consistency and his leadership.

“He doesn’t panic,” Hosner said. “A lot of guys get rid of that ball a little early so they don’t get hit, (but) he waits and gets it where it needs to be at the last second. He’s the complete quarterback. He does everything, and his leadership out there is amazing.”

In addition to on field, Crowton is also taking care of business in the classroom.

“School is going good,” he said. “I try to keep above a 3.6 GPA every semester. My favorite subject is probably math, because math is difficult, but once you know what you’re doing its actually kind of enjoyable.”

With regards to his recruitment, as he is a senior, Crowton said it has been an uphill battle.

“Not getting that much playing time last year kind of set me back a little bit, so this year I’m trying to reach out to coaches,” he said. “I went to a ton of football camps this summer to try and get my name out there, and it’s going OK. I’ve talked to a few coaches through text, trying to push them to recruit me.”

He did mention one school that he thought he would fit well at.

“When I was growing up I always loved the Oregon Ducks, but as I get to the end of my high school career my playing style is more like Washington State, so I would love to go to Washington State right now.”

Be on the lookout for Pine View, as they continue on as one of two undefeated teams left in Region 9 football. They will play against Crimson Cliffs at Hurricane High School on Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

