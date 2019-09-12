Neck Fire near Cedar City reaches 100% containment

ST. GEORGE — The Neck Fire reached 100% containment Thursday, one week after its ignition in Iron County.

The over 19,151-acre fire was caused by lightning on Sept. 5 about 15 miles east of Lund and 30 miles north of Cedar City.

Over 250 fire personnel worked to finish suppressing the fire, which now has 70 miles of containment line surrounding the fire’s footprint, according to a press release from Utah Fire Information.

The fire suppression group is now working with heavy equipment to repair damages resulting from firefighting efforts, including the installation of water runoff controls, repairing fences and feathering dozer berm lines to prevent any further damage to the environment.

Officials expect that upcoming lower temperatures, shorter days and longer evenings will help recover moisture levels in the area.

The Great Basin Team 7 is working with local land management specialists to develop a plan for land rehabilitation, which will include revegetation, water bar construction, refuse removal and road-blading for driver safety.

Several roads remain closed in the aftermath of the fire, including Mud Springs Road and other unpaved roads in the area.

While no fire restrictions are in place, fire danger is still high and officials are asking the public to use caution while engaging in fire-related activities.

