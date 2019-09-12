Colorado man facing charges in Southern Utah allegedly murdered by juveniles in Denver

Stock image by PattiLabelle/iSTock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The case against a Colorado man facing charges for alleged vehicle theft in Southern Utah was dismissed after authorities say he was murdered in Denver last month.

An order of dismissal in the case against 19-year-old Darrell Mitchell, of Denver, was signed by 5th District Court Judge Eric A. Ludlow Wednesday after the court was notified of his death.

Homicide detective Adam Golden from the Denver Police Department told St. George News that Mitchell was shot multiple times in an area of Denver known as the Mar Lee neighborhood the evening of Aug. 8.

Mitchell was transported to Denver Health Medical Center where he later died from his injuries. Two juvenile boys were arrested in connection with the shooting, Golden said, adding that no further information has been released due to the ongoing investigation.

Before the news of his alleged murder, Mitchell had been scheduled to enter a plea by mail by Aug. 27 on the Utah charges, when a review hearing was scheduled in 5th District Court to go over the details of his case involving theft of a rental car.

The Utah case was filed in April after a Utah Highway Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for going 93 in a 70 mph zone on Interstate 15 near milepost 3 in St. George. The trooper later learned the car was stolen from a rental car agency at the Denver International Airport.

Mitchell was charged, along with co-defendant Chanel Wideman, 19, of Aurora, Colorado, with one second-degree felony count of theft by receiving stolen property, as well as two third-degree felonies – one count of possession of a firearm by a restricted person and one for possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance – along with misdemeanor drug possession and speeding.

Wideman remained in custody until her release in August, while Mitchell was released on bond shortly after his arrest and returned to the Denver area at the end of April.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.