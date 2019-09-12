What’s Going There: New culinary delights coming to downtown St. George

Written by or for St. George News Sponsor
September 12, 2019

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you ever have trouble finding new places to eat, rejoice — several new restaurants coming to St. George are sure to stop those grumbling tummies.

In this episode of “What’s Going There,” Tom and Travis of Linx Commercial Real Estate set out for a bite to eat and head into town to check out some of the new commercial developments coming to the area.

Watch Tom and Travis take a tour of culinary delights coming to St. George in the media player above. 

Whether it’s a slice of wood-fired pepperoni pizza, dipping sauces and scone fries at the new Morty’s Cafe, or a cold, frothy brew at St. George’s first brewery, some tantalizing new options are available.

Find out from Tom and Travis where to find the best dining in the area on this episode of “What’s Going There.”

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews 

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sponsored content may be submitted to or developed by St. George News for publication on behalf of the sponsor and in the sponsor's interest. It may include promotional pieces, features, announcements, news releases and advertisements. Opinions expressed in sponsored content are those of the sponsor and not representative of St. George News. Sponsors have no influence over St. George News reporting and product apart from their own sponsored content.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!