In only 2nd matchup ever, Southern Utah University to play BYU in 2023

SUU vs. UNLV football game, Las Vegas, Nev., Aug. 31, 2019 | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University Athletics, St. George News / Cedar City News

ST. GEORGE — The Cougars and Thunderbirds will play each other Nov. 18, 2023. The game will be played at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo.

In a press release announcing the game, Southern Utah University head football coach Demario Warren said they are grateful for the opportunity to compete against “a program with such a rich history.”

“BYU has a tremendous significance within our fan base, coaches and in-state players that we wish we could play them every year.”

This game will mark only the second time the two programs have met, with the first meeting being a 37-7 BYU victory in 2016.

SUU, an FCS team (Division I-AA), takes on an FBS team almost every year, with the Thunderbirds taking on University of Nevada Las Vegas this season. That game was played on Aug. 31, and UNLV won by a final score of 56-23.

Going up against a FBS team gives the Thunderbirds a challenge, with FBS teams having 85 potential full scholarships, while FCS teams like SUU are only allowed to give aid that is equivalent to 63 full scholarships, according to Next College Student Athlete, a college recruitment website.

The Cougars also agreed to play 10 games against the Boise State Broncos, with the first game being scheduled for Oct. 25, 2025, in Boise, Idaho. The games will then alternate year by year, with the game in 2026 being played in Provo on Nov. 7.

BYU has played Boise State nine other times, with the Broncos winning seven of those games.

The two programs have faced each other every year since 2012, but their last matchup before the new agreement will be in 2023, when there will be a two-year gap before the next game.

BYU plays Saturday against USC in Provo, with kickoff scheduled for 1:30 p.m. SUU will also play that day, with a home game against Stephen F. Austin scheduled for a 6:05 p.m. start.

