Crimson Cliffs takes down Snow Canyon in Region 9 volleyball play

Crimson Cliffs prepares for their game against Snow Canyon, Washington City, Utah, Sept. 10, 2019 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In what would become a back-and-forth battle between Crimson Cliffs and Snow Canyon, the Mustangs came out on top, winning the game in five sets, 3-2.

Snow Canyon jumped on Crimson Cliffs in the first set, winning 25-13. With a number of passing errors and serve-receive errors on both sides, Crimson Cliffs head coach Alexa Mansfield said she was not happy with her team’s performance.

“The first set was really bad. We had 21 unforced errors, which means that we gave them that first game,” Mansfield said. “The second game, I told them, ‘We’re on our home court. We should be playing better than that.’”

After Mansfield’s team speech, the Mustangs came out energized in the second set, winning the second set 25-22.

“I think the girls get complacent sometimes with how they’re playing, and they get up, and then they lose a couple games,” Mansfield said. “On the opposite side, they do a really good job coming from behind. It’s just fun to watch.”

Crimson Cliffs won the third set 25-18, but Snow Canyon battled back and won an exciting fourth set 25-23. With the game tied 2-2 going into the fifth set, the energy inside the gym at Crimson Cliffs was almost palpable.

The Mustangs won the fifth set 15-8, winning the game as the student section rushed onto the floor to celebrate.

“In the fifth set, we hit a .220, we served 6 aces in 15 points and we passed a 2.2,” Mansfield said. “If we can play like we played in the fifth set, then we will be great.”

With regards to improvements before their next Region 9 game, Snow Canyon head coach Markay Thorkelson said the team needs to “be ready to play every point and play when our backs are against the wall, when there’s pressure on.”

One player in particular stood out to the head coach.

“Jenna Thorkelson, the setter, had a really great game,” the coach said. “She served tough and got the ball to the hitters where it needed to be. She always wants to be the best, but usually it’s just for her teammates – she doesn’t want any of the light on her ever. She just wants to make sure that her teammates put the ball away.”

Mansfield highlighted a couple of her players as well.

“Allie Laub’s passes were awesome. She passed a 2.0 tonight, which is our goal,” Mansfield said, also mentioning the Mustang’s setter. “Syd (Sydney Wahls) really stepped up with her setting. She’s such a smart setter, and knowing where to put the ball and who to feed. And Chloe Bunker is just a beast from the outside. When she gets some confidence in her she really is unstoppable.”

Mansfield also talked about being able to start a program from scratch and create a culture.

“I think starting the first year we get to create the culture, and from the very beginning, our culture as a volleyball team has been to create greatness.”

With the win, Crimson Cliffs moves into the upper half of the region standings, where they are tied for third place with Hurricane. Desert Hills (3-0) and Canyon View (2-0) are the only teams left undefeated.

Snow Canyon will take on Canyon View on Thursday at Snow Canyon, with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Crimson Cliffs will be on the road Thursday, as they will play Desert Hills at 7 p.m.

Region 9 standings as of Sept. 10, 2019:

Desert Hills 3-0 Canyon View 2-0 Hurricane 2-1 Crimson Cliffs 2-1 Cedar 1-1 Snow Canyon 1-2 Dixie 0-3 Pine View 0-3

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.