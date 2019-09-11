NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway with later start times in order to finish under the lights

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The fans spoke and NASCAR officials heard their collective call. This year, all three finishes of the fall NASCAR South Point 400 weekend – taking place from Friday through Sunday – will be out of the unrelenting Vegas heat and instead take place under the night lights of Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We’re excited about this change to our start time for the South Point 400, and feel it will be a big hit with fans,” Las Vegas Motor Speedway President Chris Powell said in a press release for the event.

“We listened to fan feedback about the heat we experienced at this race, and we applaud NASCAR and NBC Sports Network for working with us to provide a more favorable starting time for our attendees.”

A full weekend of exciting events kicks off Sept. 13 with the World of Westgate 200 NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series playoff race at 6 p.m. PDT. On Sept. 14 at 4:30 p.m. PDT, the Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series race hits the track.

The 267-lap main event, the South Point 400 MENCS race, will start later than usual on Sept. 15 at 4 p.m. PDT, and as the checkered flag drops, fans should be feeling much cooler temperatures than in past years. Also taking place on Sunday, race fans can meet Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series drivers Matt DiBenedetto and Corey LaJoie at 1 p.m.

In addition to the later start time, the highly-popular “Turn 4 Turn Up” area on the concourse level above Turn 4 returns this year to give race fans a place to cool off and still enjoy the fun. Turn 4 Turn Up has a breathtaking view of the 1.5-mile track, visitors say, and is one of several cooling zones the speedway has implemented throughout its facility recently. According to the press release, the festival-style atmosphere was a highlight for all types of race fans when it was unveiled at last year’s South Point 400. The area is open from noon to 9 p.m. PDT on Friday and noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

This year, Las Vegas Motor Speedway is debuting a new way to experience the first race of the Nascar Playoffs, adding a $49 standing-room only ticket price to the area.

Featuring live music with a DJ, drink specials, food trucks, a swimming pool and even a Ferris wheel, the speedway becomes a hub of fun activity the entire race weekend.

“We can’t wait to kick off the 2019 NASCAR Playoffs with a checkered flag under the lights in Las Vegas!” Powell said.

Tickets and special-access passes for the South Point 400 weekend are available online or by calling 1-800-644-4444.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

Event details

What: South Point 400 weekend.

When: Friday-Sunday, Sept. 13-15.

Where: Las Vegas Motor Speedway, 7000 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas.

Tickets and information available here.

