Diagnosed with cancer as a result of exposure to Roundup? Swenson & Shelley can help you file a claim

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — If you’ve been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or other cancers and have a history of being around the herbicide Roundup, injury attorneys Kevin Swenson and Brian Shelley say their office can help you navigate the process and file a claim for compensation.

For decades, Monsanto’s weed killer Roundup has been the most commonly used weed killer in the U.S. Recently, however, its main chemical, glyphosate, which kills almost all plants on contact, has come under fire for its possible link to cancer. The company is now facing thousands of lawsuits from all around the country.

“It has chemicals which have been linked to cancer and specifically, cancers of the blood,” said Swenson, of Swenson & Shelley Injury Attorneys in St. George.

According to a recent study, glyphosate increases the risk of cancer by up to 41%, and anyone who thinks they may have been exposed to it or Roundup and has developed cancer may be eligible to file a claim. Even family members who have lost a loved one may be compensated for wrongful death.

“We are handling cases for anybody who has a claim against Roundup,” Shelley said, adding that it’s typically commercial farm workers, landscapers, groundskeepers and home gardeners.

“Usually it’s somebody that has had a long-term exposure.”

This year, billions of dollars in judgments have been awarded against Monsanto and its parent company, Bayer AG. Thousands of cases are now pending by people who say they have suffered from cancer as a result of exposure to Roundup and the company’s failure to warn consumers.

Being an agriculture-heavy state, there are potentially hundreds of possible consumers in Southern Utah, Swenson said.

Swenson & Shelley will seek compensation for damages to clients for the following:

Past and future medical expenses.

Pain and suffering as a result of injuries caused by exposure to the chemical.

Lost wages and other punitive fines.

“There are a number of people in the St. George area that have been exposed to it and have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma,” Swenson said.

He said the first step is to contact their office to discuss the options for moving forward with a case and the criteria for a claim.

“We’ll sit down and talk to you about whether or not you qualify, and if you qualify, what the process is.”

Swenson said any of their attorneys can help and to call anytime at 435-265-4523 for an initial consultation.

Swenson & Shelley is located at 520 E. Tabernacle St., St. George. For more information visit their website.

Written by ANDREW PINCKNEY, St. George News.

