March 28, 1943 – Sept. 7, 2019

Ronald B. Carpenter passed away in home on Sept. 7, 2019.

Ron was born on March 28, 1943 in Alpena, Michigan. At 17 he enlisted in the Navy and served on the USS. Midway. He was a proud American patriot and loved his country.

Ron was a very successful paint contractor. A humble and kind man who enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding ATVs. Being an avid dirt bike rider, he use to “Hill Climb” race and ride through the Rubicon.

He lived with the love of his life Vicki in the High Sierras of California, where they enjoyed the great outdoors to the fullest and making sure that his family and friends enjoyed them as well, meeting every year for an annual Spicer’s reunion and fishing derby.

Once retired Ron and Vicki made St. George, Utah, their home, making many new and lasting friendships.

Ron is survived by his two loving daughters, Deborah Carpenter and Suzie Ulrich. His son in law, Chris Ulrich, his three grandchildren, CJ, Cassie and Ronnie, and his great-grand daughter, Scarlett.

