Jake Vincent sets SUU record, becoming all-time leader in individual Division I tournament wins

Jake Vincent looks to chip the ball onto the green | Photo courtesy of Southern Utah University Athletics

ST. GEORGE — Jake Vincent, a Southern Utah University senior from Palm Desert, California, won the individual title at the 2019 Gene Miranda Falcon Invitational in Colorado on the campus of the United States Air Force Academy, making him the all-time leader in Division I individual tournament wins at SUU with three wins.

The tournament went to a playoff between Vincent and two golfers from Northern Colorado University. Vincent clinched the victory, finishing with a total score of 209 (seven under par), with a 68 in the first round, a 66 in the second round and a 75 in the final round.

Vincent led the team in stroke average last season, with an average of 72.7. While he is now the all-time leader in Division I individual tournament wins, Vincent is also third on the career stroke average record list for the Thunderbirds, with a career average of 73.12.

SUU golf head coach Richard Church spoke about Vincent’s play from last season to now and his ongoing senior season.

“Jake is playing some really good golf right now, and that’s more than evident when you look at his results from the end of last season to now,” Church said. “He’s really put the work in to make himself better, and he’s primed to have a big senior season for us.”

All of Vincent’s individual wins have been won as an upperclassmen, with two as a junior and his recent win as a senior.

Vincent is beginning his senior season on a high note, after winning the Pizza Hut-Pat Hicks Thunderbird invitational and the individual title at the Big Sky Golf Championship as a Junior. He was also named to the first team All-Big Sky after his junior season, which was his third consecutive selection to the All-Big Sky team.

As a sophomore, Vincent had four top-ten finishes, playing in every tournament for the Thuderbirds, including a fourth place finish at the 2018 Big Sky Golf Championship. He averaged a score of 72.28 on the year, earning him a selection to the first team All-Big Sky.

During his freshman season, Vincent was selected to the third team All-Big Sky golf team after averaging a score of 73.45 throughout the year, including a top 20 individual finish at the Big Sky Championship.

SUU will play again Sept. 30, as they will travel to Madison, Illinois, where they will take part in the Derek Dolenc Invitational.

