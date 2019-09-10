3 suspects in custody after allegedly breaking into 2 Cedar City pharmacies

ST. GEORGE — Three suspects are in custody after officials say they burglarized two Cedar City pharmacies.

According to Cedar City Police Sgt. Clint Pollock, Cedar Communications was alerted to a potential break-in at Township Pharmacy at around 12:51 a.m. Tuesday. Officers found a broken window when they arrived on scene, although nothing appeared to be stolen or misplaced.

Officers began to search other pharmacies in the area and discovered three men near Cedar Drug and Gifts just after 1:45 a.m. who matched a description of the suspects given to Cedar City Police. The three men – 18-year-old Zachary Sipe, 18-year-old Levi Dronfield and 20-year-old Gray Bastian – were taken into custody.

Upon further investigation, officers found one of the windows of Cedar Drug and Gifts had been broken, and there was blood on the glass. One of the suspects had a laceration on his hands, and officers discovered that the men had allegedly broken into the pharmacies with intent to steal.

A vehicle belonging to one of the suspects was later located, and during a search of the vehicle, officers found what they suspected to be marijuana and prescription medication tablets, later identified as a controlled substance suspected to be Xanax.

All three suspects were booked into the Iron County Jail. Two of the suspects were charged with two counts of burglary and criminal mischief while the third suspect has been charged with two counts of burglary, criminal mischief and distribution of a controlled substance.

Pollock said Cedar City residents should report any suspicious activities they witness to the police, such as people loitering around pharmacies or other businesses that are closed late at night.

