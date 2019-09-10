Locally owned Down Home Discount can help you avoid paying full price at the big box stores

Store shelves at Down Home Discount, St. George Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of Down Home Discount, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — While it might have been a well-kept secret until now, Southern Utah residents don’t have to pay full price anymore for many products, as a true discount store in St. George is offering huge discounts on items typically found at the big box stores.

Located at the corner of Dixie Drive and Sunset Boulevard in the Sunset Plaza shopping center, the locally owned Down Home Discount offers closeouts, overstock, liquidations, shelf pulls, online returns and scratched and dented items. According to a press release from the company, they have discounts of 40-80% off retail prices.

The discount store has a wide variety of quality products for the home, including small kitchen appliances, dishes, pots and pans, sheets, blankets, light fixtures and bulbs, men’s and women’s clothing, home décor and a whole lot more. And for those who are looking for discount holiday decorations, they have started stocking their shelves with those as well.

“As long-time residents of Southern Utah, we love our community and look for ways to serve,” Down Home Discount owners said in the press release. “Providing quality products for your family at prices that are affordable is one way to serve our neighbors. … We pride ourselves on our honesty, integrity and top notch customer service.”

Down Home Discount invites the public to come and experience a fun way to save money on everyday items for the home and family and “never pay retail” again.

“We are so thankful for the support of our community as we quickly approach our third year of offering great deals,” owners said. “We appreciate all the loyal customers as well as the new friendships we have established.”

With quality name-brand products at prices customers can afford, why would you pay more?

Down Home Discount is located at 1973 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite H, St. George. For more information visit their Facebook page here or call 435-272-1752.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

Down Home Discount | Address: 1973 W. Sunset Blvd., Suite H, St. George | Telephone: 435-272-1752 | Facebook.

Email: news@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.