Tattoo removal: Here’s what you need to know when you decide ‘that’s got to go’

ST. GEORGE — All of us at one time or another have bought something – maybe shoes or a shirt – or even dated a person, and at some point, we finally took a step back and said, “Yikes, that’s got to go.”

Studies show that 1 in 5 people between the ages of 17-50 wants to eliminate a tattoo.

Fortunately, tattoos are removable. Maybe not as easy as donating some clothes but probably easier than ending a dysfunctional relationship. So it’s doable, but it may take some time.

The de-inking process has evolved considerably in the past decade, and those looking to remove tattoos no longer have to undergo some of the cringe-worthy old remedies like sanding.

The best way to remove a tattoo is through quality-switching, or Q-switching. In Q-switching, a laser beam searches for contrast between skin tones and ink and pulses intensely on the skin to break it down into particles small enough for the body to absorb and eliminate on its own.

It isn’t perfect. The greater the contrast between your skin tone and the ink color, the better. And for whatever reason, fluorescent colors like green and purple are almost impossible to erase. The older the tattoo is, the easier it is to remove. It can take five to 12 sessions to get the job done.

It also hurts – and is expensive. Just warning you. But don’t waste your money on creams or do-it-yourself fixes. They won’t work. Call a dermatologist. Ask if they have experience removing tattoos and if they use the Q-switch laser. They are the gold standard right now for tattoo removal. Go on YouTube. Look at some outcomes. In fact, watching videos on the removal process is probably a good idea before you get decide to get a tattoo in the first place.

When it comes to removing that tattoo, be realistic on what to expect with your skin tone and the type of tattoo you have. Consider the option of having an expert tattooing something you like better over the top of those that can’t be completely removed.

Hope that helps. Good luck.

