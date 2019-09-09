Utah Coalition Against Pornography to hold weekend conference in St. George

Stock image | Photo by Fizkes/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Utah Coalition Against Pornography is sponsoring “Empowered to Change,” a conference in St. George that organizers say is designed to help individuals, families and communities learn how to protect themselves and heal from the effects of pornography.

The conference takes place Saturday at the Dixie Convention Center. Attendees will hear from experts, health professionals and community leaders, including Lt. Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will offer the opening keynote address. Collin Kartchner, founder of Save the Kids, will present the closing keynote speech.

The conference will also feature breakout sessions on a variety of topics, including objectification, betrayal trauma, healthy conflict and digital dependency.

“Learning about the resources available empowers people to make changes in their lives,” said Laurel Arnold, the coalition’s executive director.

According to a press release issued by the Utah Coalition Against Pornography, the conference is designed to provide families, community members and leaders with solutions and support so that they feel more confident and effective in helping others live happier lives free from pornography.

“Pornography causes such a disruption in people’s lives and we want people to know there is help available,” coalition chair Pamela Atkinson said.

According to the coalition’s press release, past conference attendees report that by attending the conference, they gained the know-how to help loved ones who suffer from an addiction to pornography and how to be more open to teaching young people.

Registration and more information is available online at UtahCoalition.org. Tickets start at $16, with $5 registration available to students 25 and under. In addition, licensed clinical social workers and registered nurses may earn continuing education credits by attending approved classes. Conference attendees may also visit sponsoring organizations’ resource booths on technology, recovery, community action and prevention.

