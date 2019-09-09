Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

Stock image, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7-8.

See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.

ST. GEORGE — Cases of dogs infected with a rare disease have been reported in the St. George area within the last two weeks, according to veterinary and health department officials. Known as leptospirosis, the disease can cause liver and kidney damage, and can be fatal in extreme cases. The disease can also transfer to humans.

ST. GEORGE — A couple was arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Washington City.

The incident began when officers responded to a disorderly call on Seminal Way in Washington City and arrived to find it was actually a vehicle burglary in progress, Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams said.

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash on St. George Boulevard just north of KFC sent one driver to the hospital and left two vehicles seriously damaged Saturday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — In Region 9 football action Friday night, both Dixie and Pine View stayed undefeated in region play, with both teams putting up 59 points against their respective opponents. Meanwhile, Hurricane and Desert Hills each picked up a close win to improve to 1-1 in region play.

HURRICANE — A companion guide to many of Washington County’s most interesting historical sites is now available in the form of “Red Rock Recollections, Volume 1: Fascinating Stories of Utah’s Dixie.”

A compilation of feature stories originally written for St. George News, local historian Reuben Wadsworth presents brief histories about 25 different places located in the Beehive State's southwestern corner.

The top five honorable mention stories can be found below in the related stories.

