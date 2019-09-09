Oct. 4, 1947 – Sept. 9, 2019

Eagle Mountain, Utah – Charles Richard Montgomery Sr., 71, passed away on Sept. 9, 2019. He was born Oct. 4, 1947, in Riverside, California, to Paul Eugene Montgomery Sr. and Marjorie Teffeteller Montgomery. He married Gloria Hutchings and later divorced. Rick married his soulmate and eternal companion Bonnie Bowler on March 12, 1977, and would later be sealed for time and all eternity in the St. George Utah Temple.

Rick spent the earlier years of his life in Riverside, California, Arizona and other towns in between before the family put down roots in Hurricane, Utah. Rick graduated from Hurricane High School. His careers included road construction, welder/fabricator, automotive mechanic and heavy-duty diesel mechanic. He worked for himself and alongside family members for much of his adult life. He was still providing automotive services to his customers until the very end.

Rick loved spending time with his family and friends and could spend hours telling stories and re-living the “good ole days.” He enjoyed exploring dirt roads, fishing and rock hunting through the desert. He would often pick up a rock with a smile and identify the origins of the rock and how it was used by early settlers. Most of all, Rick loved his family and just sitting quietly watching his children and grandchildren interact around him.

He is survived by his loving wife and eternal companion Bonnie (Bowler) Montgomery (Eagle Mountain, Utah), Children: Nicky (Keith) Landis (Hurricane, Utah), Jodi (Kevin) Palmer (Sheridan, Wyoming), James (Summer) Montgomery (Eagle Mountain, Utah). Many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Siblings: Linda (Bob) Millay (Riverton, Utah), Debbie Humphries (St. George, Utah), Julie Montgomery (St. George, Utah), Dan (Lori) Montgomery (Ivins, Utah).

He was proceeded in death by his Mother and Father, Brother Paul Jr., Sons Darren and Ricky, Grandchildren Kayden, Drake and Ireland.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. at the Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel. Friends may call Friday, Sept. 13 from 7-8 p.m. and Saturday prior to services from 8:30-9:30 a.m., both viewings held at the Mortuary. Interment will take place in Hurricane City Cemetery.

The Family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Dr. Karen Lin with Dixie Regional Hospital,and the American Fork Hospital ICU Staff for your endless dedication to Rick and the Family.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah, (435) 673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Ricks’s guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.