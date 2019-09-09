County Commission approves resolution to kickstart trail construction in Confluence Park

ST. GEORGE — During a special meeting Monday, the Washington County Commission approved a resolution to employ the services of a contractor to begin trail construction in the Washington County Confluence Park.

Resolution No. R-2019-2512 establishes the “Drop Trail,” which will begin at the LaVerkin community trailhead and end at the historic power station in Confluence Park. Red Cliffs Reserve Habitat Conservation Plan Director Cameron Rognan said the resolution allows subcontractors to begin work on the trail.

According to the resolution, the new trail will provide a safe access point to the bottom of the hillside from the staircase platform. The county sought bids from four nonmotorized trail construction companies and received two, ultimately deciding to award the contract to GRO Promotions Consulting, who submitted the lowest bid.

GRO Promotions Consulting estimated the hand-built, nonpaved 1,400-foot-long trail would cost the county a total of $19,585. The company expects to have the trail completed by Dec. 24 but has until March 15, 2020, at the latest.

The County Commission was awarded a Utah Division of Parks and Recreation and Federal Highway Administration Recreational Trail Program grant in October to help fund the construction and adaptation of nonmotorized trail systems in the Confluence Park.

As per the agreement, Utah Division of Parks and Recreation will reimburse the county up to $81,500 from the Federal Highway Administration’s Recreational Trail Program funds.

