Bureau of Land Management Moab Office welcomes new Field Manager

Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt, who was recently announced as the Bureau of Land Management Moab Office Field Manager, Moab, Utah, date not specified | Photo courtesy of the Bureau of Land Management

ST. GEORGE — The Bureau of Land Management announced Nicollee Gaddis-Wyatt as the new manager for the Moab Field Office.

Gaddis-Wyatt is no stranger to Utah and served a temporary leadership assignment assisting the Canyon Country District as the Monticello Field Manager in 2018. She brings her passion for public lands and enthusiasm for bringing people together to her new position with the Moab Field Office, according to a press release.

“I enjoy creating opportunities for people to engage, learn and excel. I strive to be encouraging and motivating because others success, in turn, motivates and encourages me. I look forward to getting to know you all and am excited for all we can accomplish together,” Gaddis-Wyatt said in a press release.

She first began her career as a middle school teacher and after several years decided to try something new. She jumped into her BLM career as a visitor services specialist in El Centro, California, her home town, and hasn’t looked back. She has worked for the past nine years in El Centro and Las Vegas as a planning and environmental coordinator.

Gaddis-Wyatt quickly embraced the BLM mission and actively sought jobs with greater responsibility building on her natural leadership skills. She has an extensive background in managing large projects and assisted the BLM in developing tools and methods to improve planning procedures.

“Nicollee is a great addition to the Canyon Country leadership team, and her experience will help the Moab Field Office better serve visitors, local communities, and carry out our land stewardship responsibilities,” said Lance Porter, Canyon Country District Manager.

In her spare time, Gaddis-Wyatt is an avid reader and regularly listens to audiobooks and podcasts. She and her husband have two dogs, Ardo and Molly, whom they adore. “I really enjoy tackling new challenges,” she said, “and I look forward to opportunities to meet people and learn in my role as the Moab Field Manager.”

