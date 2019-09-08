‘Sharrows’ to show where cyclists, motorists can share same lane in St. George

Written by Mori Kessler
September 8, 2019
ST. GEORGE — New street markings designating “sharrows” will soon be appearing in St. George starting on a segment of 700 South.

The sharrows, or shared lane markings, are typically displayed as a bicycle with chevrons or arrows set in the middle of the lane showing where a cyclist is meant to travel.

“These markings indicate areas where there is no shoulder for the bike to ride, making it necessary for cars and bikes to share a lane,” according to a social media post from the St. George City Police Department.

In addition to being set on a segment of road with no shoulder, sharrows tend to be placed on narrow streets through neighborhoods where putting a designated bike lane isn’t feasible. The sharrows are also set closer to the middle of the lane to help cyclists avoid running into the doors of cars parked along the road.

The first area where the city will be putting a sharrow marking is on 700 South between 800 East and 900 East under Interstate 15, according to the St. George Police Department.

When encountering a cyclist in a lane where sharrows are present, motorists should slow and follow behind them until they can safely pass. Motorists should also allow at least 3 feet of space between the vehicle and the cyclist when passing.

St. George, as well as neighboring cities, have made efforts to become more cyclists friendly in recent years while also incorporating infrastructure promoting active transportation as a part of city planning.

