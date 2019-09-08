Photo gallery, video: Inaugural ‘Iron Springs Fun Run’ attracts 250

CEDAR CITY — The inaugural “Iron Springs Fun Run” attracted approximately 250 participants on Saturday, organizers said.
Hosted by the Iron Springs Resort, the family-friendly event had about 150 entrants in the 5K race and another 100 or so in the 2K run/walk event that followed.
Although the runners started off the event in pristine white T-shirts, they were soon covered with clouds of colored chalk thrown at them by race volunteers.
Although official times weren’t kept, medals were awarded to top finishers, along with the judge-selected winners of several other just-for-fun categories, including oldest and youngest participants, craziest hair, best-dressed pet and most enthusiastic. The age range of the participants ranged from 69 years to 3 months.
The event also featured vendor booths, inflatable structures and other attractions. A lively barn dance capped off the evening’s festivities.
Organizers said they hope the “Iron Springs Fun Run” will become an annual event.
Check out the video in the player above, along with the photo gallery below.
Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Inaugural "Iron Springs Fun Run," Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 7, 2019 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News
Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Richards, a native of Salt Lake City with family roots in Panguitch, lived in Moab for 20 years before joining St. George News. He covered news, features, and sports as a part-time reporter for the Times-Independent, Moab's weekly community newspaper, and has contributed stories and photos to various other media outlets. He also taught high school English, journalism, and computer classes for 12 years, and was the school's yearbook and student newspaper adviser. He and his wife Penny are the parents of five daughters, and also have two young grandsons. Jeff and his family enjoy swimming, camping, sightseeing, reading, and taking pictures.