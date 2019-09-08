Photo gallery, video: Inaugural ‘Iron Springs Fun Run’ attracts 250

CEDAR CITY — The inaugural “Iron Springs Fun Run” attracted approximately 250 participants on Saturday, organizers said.

Hosted by the Iron Springs Resort, the family-friendly event had about 150 entrants in the 5K race and another 100 or so in the 2K run/walk event that followed.

Although the runners started off the event in pristine white T-shirts, they were soon covered with clouds of colored chalk thrown at them by race volunteers.

Although official times weren’t kept, medals were awarded to top finishers, along with the judge-selected winners of several other just-for-fun categories, including oldest and youngest participants, craziest hair, best-dressed pet and most enthusiastic. The age range of the participants ranged from 69 years to 3 months.

The event also featured vendor booths, inflatable structures and other attractions. A lively barn dance capped off the evening’s festivities.

Organizers said they hope the “Iron Springs Fun Run” will become an annual event.

