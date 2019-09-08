T-bone crash on St. George Boulevard sends driver to hospital

ST. GEORGE — A two-vehicle crash on St. George Boulevard just north of KFC sent one driver to the hospital and left two vehicles seriously damaged Saturday afternoon.

At 6 p.m., officers and emergency personnel responded to a crash reported at the intersection of St. George Boulevard and North 900 East where they found a dark gray Chevrolet Malibu and a silver Kia Rio partially blocking both westbound lanes.

The woman driving the Malibu told paramedics that she was experiencing pain in her head and stomach and was transported to Dixie Regional Medical Center by ambulance for evaluation, St. George Police officer Trevor Anderson said, adding that the man driving the Kia was uninjured.

Meanwhile, additional police officers were dispatched to the scene to direct traffic away from the crash and divert motorists into a single westbound lane once it was cleared.

At the time of the crash, the Malibu was heading south on 900 East and as it entered cross-traffic to continue across St. George Boulevard, it struck the Kia which was heading west in the outside lane adjacent to the median, Anderson said.

“The Malibu stopped at the stop sign, but the driver didn’t see the Kia traveling in the outside lane,” he said.

The man driving the Kia tried to stop, but with minimal reaction time, he was unable to avoid the crash. The impact caused extensive front-end damage to the Malibu and the Kia sustained heavy passenger’s side damage.

Both vehicles were towed from the roadway, and the driver of the Malibu was cited for failing to yield after a stop sign. Both drivers involved were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Traffic was impacted for about 45 minutes until both travel lanes were cleared.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.