Region 9 football recap: Dixie, Pine View stay unbeaten in region play

ST. GEORGE — In Region 9 football action Friday night, both Dixie and Pine View stayed undefeated in region play, with both teams putting up 59 points against their respective opponents. Meanwhile, Hurricane and Desert Hills each picked up a close win to improve to 1-1 in region play.

Pine View 59, Canyon View 14

At Pine View, the Panthers jumped out to an early lead, finishing the first quarter up 14-0. The first of those two touchdowns came on a 30-yard pass from Macloud Crowton to Izaiah Moten. The second was a 30-yard run by Jacob Nobili.

The Panthers never looked back, building up a 35-7 halftime lead, then holding the Canyon View offense to only one more touchdown, which came with about four minutes left in the game.

Pine View went on to win by a final score of 59-14. Crowton led the way for the Panthers, finishing the game with six touchdowns and 421 passing yards.

Coach Raymond Hosner of Pine View said he was proud of his players.

“Our team is getting better in all phases, defense, offense and special teams. We need to be a complete team if we want to beat other teams in the region,” Hosner said as he also spoke about his quarterback’s knack for making big plays. “It doesn’t matter, Macloud just finds the open guy. It’s not like we’re targeting one guy, he’s just making his reads, and getting the ball where it needs to be,” Hosner said.

Canyon View head coach Chris Sawyers shouldered most of the blame himself.

“I put this all on me,” Sawyers said. “I don’t know what we’re not doing to allow them to be effective in the game, but obviously it’s something. We’ve got to figure it out.”

Next Friday, Canyon View will host rival Cedar, while Pine View is scheduled to play at Crimson Cliffs, with both contests scheduled for 7 p.m.

— written by Ryne Williams

Dixie 59, Cedar City 38

It was an offensive showdown Friday night at Cedar City, as the Dixie Flyers outgunned the Cedar City Reds 59-38.

Both teams managed to score on their opening drives in the first quarter, making the score 8-8 early on. Late in the quarter, Dixie quarterback Reggie Graff scrambled for an 81-yard scoring run to put the Flyers up 15-8.

Dixie was stopped on its next drive just shy of the goal line, but Cedar was forced to punt from its own end zone four plays later. A blocking penalty was called on the Reds, resulting in a 2-point safety for Dixie that extended the Flyers’ lead to 17-8.

Midway through the second quarter, Dixie running back Derek Kesterson made it close to the goal line but fumbled as he was being tackled. Offensive lineman Guy Ludlow picked up the ball and ran it in the last yard or two for the TD. The ensuing point-after kick by Josh Stewart put the Flyers ahead 24-8 (he went 7-for-7 on PATs for the night).

Cedar went three-and-out on its next series, but was able to recover the ensuing punt, which was touched by a Flyer player, on Dixie’s own 28-yard line. The Reds then tried a trick play on first down, with quarterback Jaron Garrett dishing it off to running back Kolbe Meek, who connected with receiver Tanner Esplin in the corner of the end zone. Teague Speakman ran in the two-point conversion attempt to make it 24-16 for Dixie with 3:26 left in the first half.

Dixie’s next possession culminated in a 9-yard scoring pass from Graff to Treyce Simmons, who’d also caught the first TD pass of the game. The Flyers took a 31-16 lead into the halftime break.

On the opening kickoff of the second half, the explosive Meek ran it back 87 yards for a touchdown, bringing the Reds within eight points once again, 31-23.

Dixie responded right away with another TD, with Graff hitting Tyler Walden with a 34-yard scoring pass to make it 38-23. Cedar then turned the ball over on downs, after which Graff threw a 44-yard TD to Keaton Schweitzer with 7:34 left in the third, making it 45-23 for Dixie.

Late in the quarter, Cedar took advantage of a fourth-down offsides penalty on Dixie’s part to advance close to the end zone, with Garrett making it to the 2-yard-line and Speakman breaking through for the score a play or two later.

The Flyers managed to add yet another TD before the third period ended, with Graff throwing another scoring pass to Walden, this one from 43 yards out. Graff, who finished the night with four TD passes, also had two rushing TDs, including the Flyers’ last score of the game, a 14-yard TD with just under 6 minutes left that put Dixie ahead 59-30.

Cedar made a quick scoring drive after that, with Speakman getting a 4-yard TD run, followed by a two-point conversion pass from Garrett to Treyton Payne to make it 59-38.

Dixie punted on its next possession, but Cedar couldn’t capitalize, ultimately throwing an interception in the end zone with just under 3 minutes left, leaving the Flyers to run out the clock.

“It wasn’t pretty, but it’s a win, so we’ll take it,” Dixie head coach Blaine Monkres said right after the game. “I mean, this is a tough place to play up here. (Cedar’s) kids came out and played hard and they battled right to the very end.”

“We just got a couple of lucky plays there,” Monkres added. “I mean, a lineman scores a touchdown, and we get another touchdown on a tipped ball. It could’ve been a pick. We’re just fortunate to get out of here with the win. We didn’t play very well, but you know, that has a lot to do with them. I mean, they’re well-coached kids that played hard. They gave us a lot of trouble tonight.”

Dixie improved to 2-0 in Region 9 play with the win, 3-1 overall. Next Friday, the Flyers will host the Snow Canyon Warriors. Meanwhile, Cedar, which dropped to 1-3 overall, 0-2 in region play, will play in-town rival Canyon View next Friday at 7 p.m., with both Cedar City schools looking for their first region victory.

— written by Jeff Richards

Desert Hills 27, Snow Canyon 23

At Snow Canyon, Desert Hills started the game hot, scoring two TDs in the first quarter to go up 14-0.

Caleb Rogers caught an 82-yard pass from Jace Mortensen for the first touchdown, while Lousiale Taufa made a 1-yard touchdown run for the second score of the night.

Snow Canyon gradually came back, scoring the next 17 points on three separate scoring plays: a 4-yard touchdown run by quarterback Landon Frei, a Frei 9-yard pass to McKay Meacham, and a 23-yard field goal by kicker Matt Van Gils. Van Gils’ FG put the Warriors ahead 17-14 with just over nine minutes left in the fourth quarter.

The Thunder then fought back, scoring back-to-back touchdowns in the fourth quarter. QB Logan Wilstead threw a touchdown pass to Mortensen, then Wilstead rushed for a 16-yard TD. Plagued by penalties, Snow Canyon managed to score a late touchdown, but it wasn’t enough to beat Desert Hills, as the Thunder held on for the 27-23 road win.

Next Friday, the Warriors (1-1 in region play) will play at 2-0 Dixie, while Desert Hills (1-1) will host Hurricane (1-1), with both games scheduled for 7 p.m.

Hurricane 24, Crimson Cliffs 14

At Hurricane, the visiting Crimson Cliffs Mustangs took a 14-8 lead in the second quarter, thanks to a pair of TD passes from quarterback Chase Hansen.

Right before halftime, with 10 seconds to go in the second quarter, Hurricane tied the game with a 9-yard TD pass from Brexton Starley to Raymond Cordova. The Tigers went for the 2-point conversion and got it, with Britton Stratton running it in to give Hurricane a 16-14 halftime lead.

The Tigers then added an insurance TD during the fourth quarter, with Starley connecting with Cordova again and Stratton running in the 2-point conversion. Those eight points were the only points by either team in the second half, as Hurricane came away with the 24-14 home win, leaving both teams with 1-1 region records.

Next Friday, the Tigers will travel to Desert Hills, while Crimson Cliffs hosts Pine View.

Region 9 standings (as of Sept. 6)

Dixie 2-0 (3-1) Pine View 2-0 (2-2) Snow Canyon 1-1 (2-2) Desert Hills 1-1 (1-3) Crimson Cliffs 1-1 (1-3) Hurricane 1-1 (1-3) Cedar 0-2 (1-3) Canyon View 0-2 (0-4)

Click on photo to enlarge it, then use your left-right arrow keys to cycle through the gallery.

