Pine View remains undefeated in Region 9 football play after win against Canyon View

Izaiah Moten scores a touchdown on a pass from Macloud Crowton, St George, Utah, Sept. 6, 2019 | Photo by Ryne Williams, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —Pine View jumped out to an early lead in a game against Canyon View, finishing the first quarter up by a score of 14-0.

The first touchdown came on a 30-yard pass from Macloud Crowton to Izaiah Moten. The second was a 30-yard run from Jacob Nobili.

The Panthers would never look back, going up at halftime 35-7, then holding the Canyon View offense to only one more touchdown, which came with about four minutes left in the game.

Pine View would win by a final score of 59-14.

Quarterback Macloud Crowton would lead the way for the Panthers, finishing the game with six touchdowns and 421 passing yards.

Coach Raymond Hosner of Pine View was proud of the way his team played.

“Our team is getting better in all phases, defense, offense and special teams. We need to be a complete team if we want to beat other teams in the region”

When talking about his quarterback, Hosner harped on Crowton’s consistency.

“He doesn’t panic, Hosner said. “He’s willing to take a hit, he’s a tough sucker. He’s a complete quarterback, he does everything, and his leadership out there is amazing.”

Canyon View head coach Chris Sawyers took most of the blame for their loss on himself.

”I put this all on me. I don’t know what we’re not doing to allow them to be effective in the game, but obviously it’s something. We’ve got to figure it out.”

Pine View will look to improve on small things this upcoming week.

“It’s the little things,” Hosner said. “We got a little antsy to get up field, so we let them run the ball underneath us because we wanted to get to the quarterback. I’m glad they’re aggressive to the ball, but they were getting a little too aggressive. They got to make their reads, and blitz accordingly, not out of control.”

Crowton was happy with how the team did a great job coming together.

“I felt like our entire team played really well, and we’re coming together as a team. We’ve got a lot of young players playing, and they’re starting to play well.”

Pine View remains undefeated, but the Panthers have their eyes on the prize. Senior wide receiver Izaiah Moten said, “the ultimate goal is to win a state championship.”

His coach isn’t thinking about the wins and losses.

“I want them to have good character, do the right thing in life, and then all of the other things will happen,” said Hosner. “If they’re doing all of those little things in life right, then the wins will come. I’m not worried about the wins, I’m worried about building men.”

Canyon View will take on Cedar Friday, with the game scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

As for Pine View, they will travel to Crimson Cliffs, with kickoff scheduled for the same time.

