Southern Utah Art Guild Fall Art Show winners on exhibit

ST. GEORGE — The Southern Utah Art Guild’s Fall Art Show will run for two months, displaying “Color Explosion” themed artwork.

The show features 171 works of art from 68 Southern Utah artists. It consists of contemporary art from all mediums including all forms of painting and mixed media, photography, pottery, sculpture among others.

The show will run from Sept. 6 through Oct. 31 in the Red Cliff Gallery, and is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Fall award winners are:

Best of Show

Torie Denning for “The Gathering Place” – Acrylic

Painting

First Place – Fred Joslin for “Marshall Home” – Oil.

Second Place – Julie Samuelson “Waterfall” – Acrylic on Canvas.

Third Place – Maurine Harris for “Color at the Marketplace” – Oil.

Honorable Mention – Georgia Johnson for “All About Color and a Cat” – Acrylic.

Honorable Mention – Ilona Fellows for “Aspen Gold” – Acrylic.

Photography

First Place – Alan Holben for “Gold Butte Sunset” – Photo on Metal.

Second Place – Jilene Nielson for “Summertime.”

Third Place – Craig Stocks for “Primarily Colors.”

Honorable Mention – Jo Ann Merrill for “Red Door.”

Honorable Mention – Jason Wallace for “Just Be.”

3D

First Place – Preben Jensen for “Gold Nugget” – Stone.

Second Place – Kirk Mangus for “Brothers, Prickley Pear and Cholla” – Cottonwood Root.

Third Place – Barry Gray for “Beehive” – Wood.

Honorable Mention – Connie Gates for “Psycho Fish with Stand” – Glass.

Honorable Mention – Emily Martinez for “The Floor is Lava!” – Ceramic.

People’s Choice

“Only Abstraction” Show – Mathew Walker for “Storm” – Acrylic.

The judges for the show were Kathy Cieslewicz and Molly Keller. Kathy Cieslewicz is Director and Curator for Dixie State University Art Museum. Her paintings have been exhibited throughout the U.S. She is also an adjunct instructor at DSU and an Art Instructor at Mohave Community College.

Molly Keller is an Adjunct Professor of Art at DSU. She is an accomplished portrait artist and specializes in paintings of children. She has received numerous awards in portrait competitions.

The Southern Utah Art Guild is an organization whose mission is to promote the visual arts and artists in Southern Utah. Visit southernutahartguild.com to find out more about the activities of the Southern Utah Art Guild.

The Red Cliff Gallery is located in the St. George City Commons Building, 220 N 200 E, in St. George.

