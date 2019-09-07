Couple in jail after alleged armed robbery in Washington City

ST. GEORGE — A couple was arrested after an alleged armed robbery in Washington City.

The incident began when officers responded to a disorderly call on Seminal Way in Washington City and arrived to find it was actually a vehicle burglary in progress, Washington City Police Chief Jason Williams said.

The homeowner told police he walked out of his residence to find two individuals, later identified as Joshua Swetky, 33, of Veyo, and 39-year-old Nicki Mawhorter, of St. George, allegedly removing items from the back of his pickup truck. When the pair was confronted, a scuffle ensued.

During the altercation, Swetky allegedly pulled out a firearm and threatened the resident with it before they fled in a vehicle. The homeowner was able to get his property back.

The scene was processed for evidence, and through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to identify the two suspects involved.

Both were found at a residence in Veyo Friday and were arrested and booked into Purgatory Correctional Facility late that night.

Since a weapon was used in the course of the alleged crime, both suspects were booked into jail facing second-degree felony robbery charges, even though the weapon was found to be a BB gun.

“We later found out it was a BB gun that was used during the altercation, but nonetheless it was used to intimidate and threaten the homeowner which falls under the charge of robbery,” Williams said.

Swetky was also booked on a number of warrants out of Colorado, two of which were no-bail warrants, involving robbery and drug charges.

Mawhorter was booked into jail on a warrant issued out of the Bureau of Pardon and Parole after serving time in the Utah State Prison after two 2014 convictions for drugs and credit card thefts.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.