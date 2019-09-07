Dr. Keith Darrow, PhD, CCC-A

Intermountain Audiology Hearing Clinics

Dr. Keith Darrow is M.I.T. and Harvard Medical trained. He is a neuroscientist and clinical audiologist at Intermountain Audiology Hearing Clinics. Dr Darrow is also the director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology, an expert in speech and hearing bioscience and technology and a professor at Worcester State University. He is also a nationally recognized speaker, trainer, and researcher. His publications and research cited over 500 times.

intermountainaudiology.com (435) 688-2456
161 W. 200 N. Ste. #100 St. George, UT 84770

Ask a Local Expert: Why is Dr. Keith Darrow different than other audiologists?

September 7, 2019

