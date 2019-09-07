Ask a Local Expert: Why is Dr. Keith Darrow different than other audiologists?

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — It was a long and interesting road for Dr. Keith Darrow to make it to Southern Utah and work with his practices around the country.

In addition to being a trained audiologist, he also took some time off to work in a lab, where he got his degree in neuroscience from both Harvard Medical School and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Learn more about why Dr. Keith Darrow is different from other audiologists in the Ask a Local Expert video in the media player above.

“It was working in the brain. It was stimulating brains,” Darrow said. “It was developing new technology to help people hear better that I really got an appreciation for how we should translate this science into the clinic.”

Currently the director of audiology research at Intermountain Audiology, Darrow has since taken everything he learned from the lab, school and from working with practices across the country and developed the “Dr. Darrow Treatment Protocol.”

Early detection and treatment is the key to success for all medical problems, Darrow said, and hearing loss isn’t any different. His treatment protocol has everything from beginning to end, and when patients start on day one, they begin to hear better. Within a week or two, they start to hear great, he said.

“Then we’re gonna monitor you’re hearing over the next six months, a year, and we’re gonna make sure that you hear your very best,” Darrow said.

Click here to learn more with a free tinnitus report today. For more information, call 435-228-5568 or visit the Intermountain Audiology website.

For more local expert opinions on topics from bankruptcy and family law, to sleep and oral wellness, click here.

Email: apinckney@stgnews.com

Twitter: @STGnews