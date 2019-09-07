Paper Jams: Take a trip down the ‘Rabbit Hole’ with Amanda Barrick

FEATURE — Singing with the heart of a poet, stirred up with a little treble and bass, Amanda Barrrick brought her emotional lyrics to an acoustic set during the latest St. George News “Paper Jams” session at the Canyon Media Center.

Watch (and hear) the poetic and folksy Amanda Barrick perform her song “Down the Rabbit Hole” in the media player above.

Barrick, a Utah native, was raised in Idaho but says coming of age with the people of San Francisco is what shaped her heart and views. In a post describing her work, she said through music she discovered herself, who she wants to be and how to evolve.

“It is such a tender thing to pursue something you love so deeply,” Barrick said.

After being given a guitar at age 17, Barrick quickly discovered she had an avenue for expressing her own personal truths through music, writing her first song about a girl she was madly in love with. She said in the beginning, she didn’t have the courage to be frank with her lyrics and instead wrote in code.

Singing her original song, “Rabbit Hole,” with guitar in hand, she takes the listener on a harrowing journey.

It has been a long road for Barrick to break out with her songs, but she said her desire to pursue music has always been present. She is currently hard at work putting together her debut album.

“I’m making this album because I’d like to give myself the chance to write music that is honest, music that connects us — music that represents who I am,” she said.

For more information about Barrick and her music, visit her Facebook page.

