Region 9 soccer recap: Snow Canyon on top after shutout win at Pine View

ST. GEORGE — Wild weather capped off an eventful week in girls soccer Thursday night, with two games in Cedar City getting postponed after lengthy lightning delays.

Both the Desert Hills at Cedar High and the Dixie at Canyon View High contests were suspended with just over 25 minutes to play in the first half due to a late-afternoon thunderstorm that lingered for more than 90 minutes. Cedar and Desert Hills are still scoreless in their game, while Canyon View leads Dixie 2-1. Coaches and school officials said both games will be resumed at later dates to be determined.

Similar weather issues also delayed the start of Thursday night’s contest between Snow Canyon and Pine View at Pine View. Both teams had gone into the game with 3-1 region records, but Snow Canyon posted a 1-0 shutout to improve its record to a region-leading 4-1, while Pine View dropped to 3-2.

As previously reported in St. George News, Snow Canyon’s season opening 3-1 loss to Desert Hills is now being counted as a win for the Warriors, as Desert Hills forfeited that game, along with three preseason contests, due to having an academically ineligible player in those games. The standings chart at the bottom of this story has been updated accordingly.

Following are short recaps of this week’s games:

Tuesday’s games

Canyon View 2, Crimson Cliffs 1 (2OT)

At Canyon View, Cassidy Cox scored the game-winning goal against Crimson Cliffs with less than one minute left in the second overtime period, thanks to an assist from teammate Addison Newman.

Newman had put the Lady Falcons on the scoreboard in the first three minutes of the game after stealing the ball and directing a shot right underneath the crossbar. Crimson Cliffs then got a goal from Alexandra Blanchard in the second half to tie the score 1-1 and force overtime.

The win marked Canyon View’s first region victory of the season. The game was delayed for more than an hour due to a couple of lightning strikes late in the second half.

Cedar City 5, Hurricane 4

At Cedar City, the Lady Reds opened up an early 4-0 lead in the first half, with Logann Laws and Emily Schuh each netting two goals. However, Hurricane roared back, scoring one goal before halftime and three more in succession during a 10-minute span to tie the game 4-4 midway through the second half.

Lena Stevens and Madelyn Hatch were each responsible for two of the Lady Tigers’ goals during the rally. Cedar managed to reclaim the upper hand thanks to a long clearing kick by goalkeeper Denim Henkel that was picked up by teammate Kelsi Oldroyd, who knocked it into the net from the left side to put the Lady Reds ahead for good, 5-4. Following a 45-minute lightning delay, Cedar withstood a late flurry of attempts by Hurricane to tie the score.

Snow Canyon 5, Dixie 0

At Snow Canyon, the Warriors scored three goals in the first half to gain a 3-0 advantage going into halftime. They came out in the second half and scored two more goals to win by a score of 5-0.

Senior Heidi Smith led the way for Snow Canyon with two goals, while Tylei Jensen, Rachel Durante and Jennesee Smith all scored a goal in the shutout victory by the Warriors.

With the loss, Dixie moves to 1-2-1. Their game scheduled for Thursday was postponed, so the Flyers will take on Crimson Cliffs at home on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

Pine View 1, Desert Hills 0

Pine View and Desert Hills were deadlocked with no goals when senior Sarah Lloyd scored in the second half. The goal put Pine View on top 1-0, and the Panthers would go on to win 1-0.

With the win, Pine View improved their record to 3-1 in region play, putting them into the upper half of Region 9 standings.

Thursday’s games

Hurricane 3, Crimson Cliffs 1

In one of only two games played on Thursday due to weather, Hurricane beat Crimson Cliffs on their home field.

Hurricane took a 2-1 lead going into the half and was able to hold the Mustangs to that single goal for the rest of the game.

The Tigers would add one more goal in the second half, winning the game 3-1.

Crimson Cliffs remains winless in Region 9 play, but the Mustangs will travel to Dixie for their next game on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

As for Hurricane, they will be taking on Pine View on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. at Pine View, where two of the top teams in the region will face off.

Snow Canyon 1, Pine View 0

In a late-starting game at Pine View, the Snow Canyon Warriors got a second-half goal from Heidi Smith and held on for the 1-0 shutout win.

Snow Canyon head coach Kenny Kunde said the team made some adjustments after a scoreless first half.

“We talked about some different kinds of attacking angles we wanted to work on,” Kunde said. “In the first 10 minutes, Heidi was able to put in that really nice shot. She was able to outrun the defender to the ball and then just got one right past the keeper.”

Megan Rodgers picked up the shutout at goalkeeper for the Lady Warriors, who now lead Region 9 with a 4-1 record.

Region 9 standings (as of Sept. 6)

Snow Canyon 4-1 (5-1-1) Hurricane 3-1-1 (4-2-1) Cedar City 3-1 (4-2) Pine View 3-2 (4-3) Desert Hills 2-2 (2-5) Dixie 1-2-1 (1-4-1) Canyon View 1-3 (3-3) Crimson Cliffs 0-5 (0-7)

Cedar City News reporter Jeff Richards contributed to this story.

