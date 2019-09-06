Region 9 golf recap: Crimson Cliffs posts season-best score at Green Springs

WASHINGTON CITY — At Wednesday’s Region 9 boys golf match held at Green Springs Golf Course, the Crimson Cliffs Mustangs won for the fifth straight week, posting a season-best score of 282, or six strokes under par.

Cruz Kirchhausen led the way for Crimson Cliffs with a score of 67, or five under par. Teammate Curtis Matheson posted a score of 71, while fellow Mustangs Lucas Schone and Ashton Davison each recorded an even-par score of 72.

Taking second place in region with a team score of 327 were the Pine View Panthers, who were led by Cooper Milne’s score of 80. All six of Pine View’s players shot between 80 and 87 (only the best four scores count toward each team’s score).

Following is a complete listing of this week’s team scores:

Region 9 boys golf, Sept. 4 match at Green Springs

Crimson Cliffs 282. Pine View 327. Hurricane 331. Snow Canyon 338. Desert Hills 339. Cedar 347. Canyon View 371. Dixie 374.

Next week’s match is scheduled for 1 p.m. Thursday at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane, with the Hurricane Tigers hosting.

St. George News sports correspondent Mark Musgrave contributed to this report.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.