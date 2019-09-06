Registration open for 2019 Nevada Open; $150,000 prize purse up for grabs

Stock image, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Nevada’s longest-running professional golf tournament will hit the links again with the top golfers in the country when the 2019 Nevada Open returns to Mesquite in November.

According to a press release from Mesquite Gaming, the golf mecca located 80 miles north of Las Vegas will once again host the Nevada Open. This year, the 54-hole event will take place from Nov. 5-7 and will be played on Mesquite Gaming’s most prestigious courses, the CasaBlanca Golf Club and Palms Golf Club.

Registration for one of the most respected and anticipated golf tournaments in Nevada is now open, and interested professionals and amateurs may visit the resort’s website for information.

Mesquite Gaming and sponsor Mesquite Resort Association are excited to announce this year’s tournament features a $150,000 prize purse. Additionally, prizes will be awarded for the amateur competitions.

Over the years, Nevada Open spectators have seen the field of players include Tony Finau, Nate Lashley, Charlie Hoffman, Craig Barlow, Boyd Summerhayes, Kevin Stadler and Jay Don Blake; along with notable past champions Robert Gamez, Vic Wilk, Kevin Penner and Tom Lehman.

“Mesquite is such a great golf destination, and Mesquite Gaming is proud that the Nevada Open is a part of that tradition and one of the top professional tournaments in the fall season,” Christian Adderson, tournament director for Mesquite Gaming, said in the press release. “The prize money is lucrative, at $150,000, and the weather is perfect.”

The entry fee for non-affiliated professionals is $725. The fee for PGA of America golf professionals is $500, while Southern Nevada PGA of America professionals are offered a rate of $450. Amateurs are welcome to compete for an entry fee of $350, and players can submit an application at casablancaresort.com. The tournament committee will review all amateur applications and those who solidify a spot in the field will be contacted personally.

All entry fees include accommodations for three nights at CasaBlanca Resort. The event is free to all spectators.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the top professional golfers from around the country come and enjoy all our resort destination has to offer,” Adderson said.

For more information on Mesquite Gaming visit their website or follow Mesquite Gaming on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.

