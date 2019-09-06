Robert Charles Bair

Written by Obituaries
September 6, 2019

May 14, 1953 – Aug. 30, 2019

Robert “Bob” Charles Bair, age 66, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born May 14, 1953 in Logan, Utah. He was sealed to Carol A. Bair on Nov. 11, 1981, in the Seattle, Washington LDS Temple.

He is survived  by his wife and their six children, son John R. (Corinna) Bair, daughter Angela Simmons, daughter Brandy (John) Adams, son Kevin R. Bair, son Adam C (Kjerstin) Bair and son Eric C. (Tandy) Bair; 21 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way (due October); a sister, Mary; and three brothers, Allen, LaVar and Glenn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Randolph Bair and Olive Allen Biggs.

Bob’s wishes were to have a private family service.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Bob’s online guestbook at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to obits@stgnews.com.

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!