Robert Charles Bair

May 14, 1953 – Aug. 30, 2019

Robert “Bob” Charles Bair, age 66, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, in St. George, Utah. He was born May 14, 1953 in Logan, Utah. He was sealed to Carol A. Bair on Nov. 11, 1981, in the Seattle, Washington LDS Temple.

He is survived by his wife and their six children, son John R. (Corinna) Bair, daughter Angela Simmons, daughter Brandy (John) Adams, son Kevin R. Bair, son Adam C (Kjerstin) Bair and son Eric C. (Tandy) Bair; 21 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way (due October); a sister, Mary; and three brothers, Allen, LaVar and Glenn.

He is preceded in death by his parents, John Randolph Bair and Olive Allen Biggs.

Bob’s wishes were to have a private family service.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 435-673-2454.