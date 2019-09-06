Public invited to ‘Purple Bash Party’ in advance of 2019 ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’

People walking to end Alzheimer's at Dixie State University's Trailblazer Stadium in St. George, Utah, Nov. 10, 2018 | File photo by Markee Heckenliable, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The annual “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” is coming to Dixie State University on Sept. 14, and registration is still open for new individuals and teams interested in participating. In addition, the Alzheimer’s Association is hosting a new event this year in advance of the walk: the “Purple Bash Party” on Tuesday at the Red Cliffs Mall.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, according to a press release from the Alzheimer’s Association. The event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease.

While there is no fee to register, participants are encouraged to fundraise in order to contribute to the cause and raise awareness. Money raised during the walk supports the advancement of research, provides care and support for those affected and helps reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

An estimated 1 in 10 adults 65 years of age and older has Alzheimer’s disease. The Walk to End Alzheimer’s supports these individuals as well as their caregivers.

Registration is available at the Alzheimer’s Association website or by calling the St. George regional Alzheimer’s Association office at 435-238-4998. Participants may also text AlzWalk to 51555 to sign up.

Leading up to the Sept. 14 event, the association is holding the Purple Bash Party this Tuesday from 5-9 p.m. at Red Cliffs Mall for anyone who wants to take a step to end Alzheimer’s.

According to the press release, the evening of fun features three distinct activity areas. At the Dillard’s entrance to the mall, local classic rock and country music band Reciprocity will play, and there will be opportunity drawings and mall discount shopping bracelets. At the Hash House a Go Go, there will be a 20% give back night on food purchases to fight Alzheimer’s, an Alzheimer’s information table and Mary Kay consultants giving out free gifts. And in the shaded northwest parking area, games and activities, plus DJ music by Findlay Auto Group, will entertain guests.

Each area will have information about the Alzheimer’s Association and a registration area for the The Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Edward Jones is the National Presenting Sponsor of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s, joined by Utah Walk sponsors AARP, Grandeur Peak Funds and Western States, as well as area sponsors Dixie State University Athletics, Ovation by Avamere, Roxberry Juice Co., Southgate Senior Living, Spilsbury Mortuary and Wentworth at the Meadows.

The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer care, support and research. According to the press release, their mission is to eliminate Alzheimer’s disease through the advancement of research; to provide and enhance care and support for all affected; and to reduce the risk of dementia through the promotion of brain health.

