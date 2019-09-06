Couple makes court appearance after allegedly beating, dragging teen during iPhone theft

ST. GEORGE — A couple accused of driving off during a robbery with a teen still halfway inside the car appeared in court Thursday.

The husband-wife pair, Anthony Alamillo, 23, and Braelie Alamillo, 22, each face one first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery for an incident that began July 27 in St. George when a 15-year-old girl was looking to sell her iPhone.

During the incident, the state alleges that Braelie Alamillo expressed interest in purchasing the phone from the girl, but when it appeared she was actually attempting to steal the iPhone, the girl reached into the couple’s car in an attempt to retrieve it. Instead of giving the phone back, police state that Braelie Alamillo began punching the teen in the head and shoulder area. Anthony Alamillo then allegedly sped off with the teen’s torso still halfway inside the vehicle.

The teen dropped out of the vehicle as it was traveling at more than 40 mph, and her foot was run over. The couple was arrested later that night after they were located by police.

During her appearance in 5th District Court Thursday, Braelie Alamillo was going to waive her preliminary hearing, but her attorney, Michael Lastowski, asked the court if the charges from this case and a separate unrelated case could be heard in two weeks in the hopes they will be resolved in one court proceeding.

Lastowski told the court he wanted to go over an offer made by the state, adding that the additional time would also allow counsel to examine discovery materials disseminated by the state. District Court Judge John J. Walton agreed and scheduled the hearing for Sept. 19.

In the unrelated case, Braelie Alamillo faces three third-degree felony charges of unlawful acquisition of a finance card, as well as misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia stemming from an incident reported July 30, just after her arrest on the robbery charge.

In that case, police searching her residence allegedly found stolen credit cards, pipes and other drug paraphernalia, including tin foil that appeared to have heroin residue on it. During questioning, police say Braelie Alamillo admitted to taking the cards and to using heroin and methamphetamine.

Anthony Alamillo appeared for a roll-call hearing hours after his wife’s appearance Thursday. He was represented by defense attorney Caleb Cottam, who also requested that a preliminary hearing be scheduled Sept. 19, at which time the attorney would discuss a possible bail reduction in the case.

Both defendants are scheduled to appear in 5th District Court Sept. 19 at 9 a.m. The couple has been in custody since their arrest July 27.

