Blocked view leads to crash near Costco

ST. GEORGE — A crash was set in motion when a driver’s vision was blocked on 3050 East just as traffic was picking up in St. George Thursday evening.

Shortly after 5 p.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the two-vehicle crash near the 300 block of 3050 East involving a blue Honda passenger car and a white GMC Denali SUV.

The Honda was partially blocking both southbound lanes of 3050 East while the Denali was pulled into a parking lot.

At the time of the crash, the Honda was heading north on 3050 East just south of Costco while the Denali turned out of a parking lot heading south on the same street. According to witnesses at the scene, the Denali driver’s vision was blocked by a semitractor-trailer when making the turn, and they struck the passenger’s side of the Honda after pulling onto the road.

The Honda sustained extensive side-impact damage, while damage to the Denali was centered around its front end.

Personnel from the St. George Fire Department and Gold Cross Ambulance responded to the scene, but no one was transported to the hospital. The Utah Department of Transportation’s Incident Management team also responded to assist.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2019, all rights reserved.